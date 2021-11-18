The evening lectures on Covid-19 return: López-Gatell

CDMX.- This Tuesday, June 29, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez made known that the evening lectures will return about the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the National Palace, the health official explained that there will be changes in them, since will be organized once a week and not every day as they were used to report the situation of the Sars Cov 2 virus in Mexico.

Another change in the also calls Covid conferences, is that they will not be made in the Treasury room of the premises used as a home by the President, but in facilities of the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

So far no more details about the event have been reported, neither the day it would take place nor the time, but it is expected to be at 5:00 p.m. CDMX time, as they were held before it ended.

Recall that last Friday, June 11, the evening health conferences were officially ended after 15 continuous months, however, at the time López-Gatell reported that there would be another method to communicate about Covid-19.

The measure was taken because the pandemic had remained stable in the country and with a positive trend for the previous five months, now, the return of the event could be due to the rebound in figures.

