The CPO: “Resistance to antibiotics is one of the most serious threats to public health and one of the great challenges of modern medicine”

“Antibiotic resistance is one of the most serious threats facing public health and one of the great challenges for modern medicine. In fact, it causes the death of more than 3,000 people every year in Spain ”.

This is stated by the Veterinary Collegiate Organization (OCV) on the European Day for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics, which is celebrated today, and warns that “if we do not remedy, medical advances that today are possible thanks to antibiotics, as a Complex surgery, chemotherapy treatment or transplants could be impossible in a short period of time, and even routine operations and interventions could become high risk procedures ”.

In this sense, the OCV highlights the need to address this problem from a One Health-One Health, since “bacteria resistant to antibiotics reach humans through food, the environment (water, soil, air) or by direct contact between animals and people.”

Veterinarians, leaders in the fight against resistance

“Veterinarians are the health profession with the greatest knowledge in prevention programs, which is the most effective method in reducing the use of antibiotics,” they insist from the OCV, and they emphasize that “if there is no disease, the prescription is unnecessary. and consumption of antibiotics, both in human and animal health ”.

Since the National Plan Against Antibiotic Resistance (PRAN) was implemented in Spain in 2014, animal health has experienced a reduction of more than 59%, which has had a direct impact not only on the health of animals. animals, but on the health of people and the environment, reducing the presence of resistance considerably.