The covid leaves four waves of morbidity and mortality

Mª Ángeles Sánchez Cabezudo.

“The current situation generated by the irruption in our lives of the Covid-19 pandemic it will mean an increase in the prevalence of mental disorders ”, as stated Mª Ángeles Sánchez Cabezudo in the 25 Days of Primary Care that the Castilian-La Mancha Society of General Practitioners and Family (SEMG CLM).

The pandemic, as a biopsychosocial phenomenon, affects all social classes and all continents, but it has not been “socially egalitarian”, as this psychiatrist from the Toledo Hospital Complex has pointed out. “The impoverished groups, the institutionalized elderly and the precariat of our societies are paying most of the consequences, both emotional and socioeconomic, as well as of morbidity and mortality “, the expert has warned the doctors attending the SEMG CLM regional congress.

Although we do not yet have well-designed longitudinal studies, everything indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic is occurring in their respective countries. pandemic waves with four phases or wave of morbidity and mortality, as reported Mª Ángeles Sánchez Cabezudo during the ‘Pandemic Time Depression’ table moderated by Raúl Salmerón Ríos.

A first wave of direct morbidity and mortality produced by acute cases of Covid-19; the second of mortality and morbidity of severe acute cases of other pathologies that will not be treated due to lack of resources; the third wave, which represents the impact on chronic pathologies that will cease to have their usual care (including here the chronically mentally ill); and finally, the fourth wave that represents the one of the mental illnesses, unresolved grief and associated to the factors of economic crisis.



Increased anxiety about covid

Above all, a increased anxiety and depression in the general population, in response to many risk factors for this type of problem, to measures that have been put in place: “from confinement to social distancing measures, the loneliness imposed on many people, the enormous economic effects that they are going to have an added impact and the direct effects of the disease ”, in the words of Mª Ángeles Sánchez Cabezudo.

The home confinement and physical and social distancing they interrupt relational processes, foundations of mental health in terms of availability of social support, daily interaction and coping skills. That is why they are associated with higher levels of mental distress, and even anxiety disorders (with an estimated increase of 3), insomnia, depression (which doubles the prevalence) and post-traumatic stress (its incidence increases up to 5 times). Other factors to take into account are the accumulated grieving processes, due to the supervening economic crisis and fear of the future, according to the expert.



Groups most affected by the covid pandemic

The psychiatrist at the Toledo Hospital Complex believes that a higher incidence can be expected in the elderly (with an increase in sleep problems, sedentary lifestyle, anxiety and depression); young people, because of what measures to limit their social life and pessimism about their employment and economic future imply; and women, “already with much greater incidences of anxiety and depression and now many with the stressor of having been confined at home with their children, etc.”.

And, of course, “we, the health professionals, especially the first level of care, where a properly financed, trained and recognized Primary Health Care must be claimed, not only to avoid the collapse of hospitals, but to be successful in the processes of detection and follow-up of cases and care integral parts of the people, including mental health ”.



Special program for the 25th anniversary of SEMG CLM

How could it be otherwise, the topics included in the 25 Primary Care Days are closely related to the health crisis experienced in our country. In addition to the presentations devoted to depression in times of pandemic, the consequences of the pandemic in elderly patients valued in the Psychogeriatric consultation, as well as the importance of vaccines, so highlighted as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference began on Thursday with an interesting table dedicated to addressing the smoking with the financing of the treatments, which “was a milestone in 2020 and the pandemic,” according to the Pedro J. Tárraga López, President of the Scientific Committee of the Conference and in charge of moderating this table, which was attended by Julia María Ruiz Redondo, coordinator of the General Directorate of Public Health of the Castilla-La Mancha Ministry of Health, and Joima Panisello Royo, president by FUFOSA.

In the same way, due to their novelty, the presentations dedicated to the prevention of hearing loss and presbycusis, the relationship of the psoriasis and cardiovascular risk, as well as those dedicated to news in the treatment of heart failure. The 25 Days of Primary Care of SEMG Castilla-La Mancha have also included contents dedicated to chronic pathologies that are very prevalent in the consultation of family doctors, such as diabetes, asthma and COPD.