The controversies of Hirving Lozano

Saying that he wants to go to a bigger club caused a conflict for Hirving Lozano, who added a new controversy to his career

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano accumulated a new controversy in his career, and it is that the Napoli player said he is looking for a challenge with a bigger and more competitive team in Europe, a situation that led him to be the target of criticism by the entire Neapolitan fans.

Chucky Lozano’s statements about Napoli are in the eye of the hurricane. Getty Images

Given this, Lozano came out to clarify, with a message via Instagram, how happy he is with the Italian team that plays in Serie A; However, Chucky’s statements add to controversial situations that the Mexican has lived in his career.

Then in ESPN Digital we compile the moments of tension that the Mexican extreme carries.

Gatusso ran him off a workout

The ‘Chucky’ Lozano lived a controversial episode in June 2020, when Gennaro Gattuso, who was the coach of Napoli, kicked him out of training because the Mexican was “unwilling” in practice according to information that published in various Italian media.

One day after this event, Gattuso gave an interview to the RAI, in which he explained that he had no grudge against the Mexican soccer player.

“Nothing particular happened. Sometimes when a player does not train 100 percent it is not a problem if he stays in the locker room or if he goes (to training). There is no grudge and today is a new day. They know that whoever goes out to the field, when I whistle, I want people who go a thousand an hour, I don’t let anyone ruin a training session ”.

‘Chucky’ got upset to get out of change

It was the last controversial chapter of ‘Chucky’ Lozano in Serie A so far, and it is that the Mexican was a substitute in the match against Torino, but entered change at 59 ‘instead of Matteo Politano. However, 30 minutes later, Luciano Spalletti, decided to take him out to put Juan Jesus, a central defender, with the intention of maintaining the advantage on the scoreboard.

Hirving, seeing that he would come out, went straight to the dressing room despite the fact that Lorenzo Insigne, team captain, asked him to stay on the bench.

“Lozano today did what he had to do, only that the game forced me to make that change. I am very sorry, I hope you understood. I understand his reaction and as a footballer I would have done the same, that is, I would have shot straight into the locker room. When we returned he congratulated the team. I have five changes and I replace whoever I want ”, were Spalletti’s words about the Mexican’s reaction.

Ask to go to a bigger club

During this last FIFA date, Lozano gave an interview to a Mexican television station and made it clear that despite what he lives in Napoli, he has in mind to leave the club, in the future, and emigrate to a “bigger” team.

“I am in a very competitive club, with competitive teammates. I would like to go to another bigger club. I am very competitive with clear objectives. I feel that I am at a very good level and I would like to take that next step. We are going step by step and grow in football much more ”, he told TV Azteca prior to the game against Canada.

Given this, the Italian fans fired up and threw a shower of criticism and bad comments to the Mexican, as they stressed that they no longer want him in the team if he wants to leave, also that they did not give up on the fact that Napoli is not great.

Under that tenor, upon arrival in Napoli after the trip with the national team, Chucky had to clarify everything in an Instagram message.

“I live in Naples, my children grow, learn and make friends in Naples, my wife’s friends are Neapolitans, my neighbors and friends are Neapolitans. I owe myself to the Napolitana fans and I find in their loyalty reason enough to leave my soul, life and heart on the field”, He wrote in his account.