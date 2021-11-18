The chaotic 1970 Mexican GP that withdrew F1 from the country for 16 years

Formula 1 in Mexico it is synonymous with partying, a good race and one of the most demanding circuits in the entire category. However, in 1970, a race was carried out with so many organizational mishaps that it forced F1 to be absent from Aztec soils for 16 years.

The 1970 Mexican GP was marked by chaos. Thanks to the popularity that the sport took from its first edition in the country, in 1962, everyone wanted to enjoy the event. More of 80 thousand people they met at the Magdalena Mixhuca racetrack facilities, but the circuit was not prepared to receive so many people.

As there was an overcrowding, the organizers thought of canceling the race for safety reasons, however, they decided to continue with the guarantee that no one would go onto the track during the race.

The people were placed a few meters from the circuit and an accident would have been fatal. Fortunately, it did not happen, but this did not make the event organizers happy because “it was a bad image”To a sport of high expectations. Faced with this situation, it was being analyzed to cancel the race and declare the date as “non-scoring” in the championship. They decided to wait to see how the competition developed and, to their surprise, everything was going great.

However, on lap 33, what no one expected happened: a Street dog he hit the track just as the cars were speeding up. The one who was leading the race was Jackie Stewart and, as expected, the British pilot did not have time to react and ended up running over the dog.

Stewart’s car was rendered useless, with the front right fork destroyed. The pilot had to return to the pits as best he could and the journalists approached him to ask him what happened.

“Ask the dog …” Stewart stated. The race was paused to remove the corpse of the dog, clean the remains of the car from Jackie stewart. In a matter of minutes, the competition had returned to their path, but no one trusted the safety of the facilities and they slowed down considerably to avoid an accident.

Fortunately, no other mishap happened over the weekend, but the decision was made. The organizers decided to remove Mexico from the calendar for 16 seasons until the circuit could demonstrate that it was at the level of security and facilities as the rest of the international tracks.