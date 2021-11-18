The best miniseries of 2021 (and where to watch them)

The best miniseries of 2021 They are actually some of the best of the decade or the century, they do not exceed 10 chapters each, but all of them tell great stories that hooked us from the first minute and kept us captive until their surprising ends.

Sometimes, all the information does not fit in a movie, but you do not need 3 seasons and 50 chapters either, so the miniseries, or limited series, are that perfect middle point where you can tell everything, nothing is filler and we do not have to wait months to find out what happens to the characters and their stories.

This year, Kate Winslet It blew our minds like a detective trying to solve a murder mystery Mike flanagan made us shiver with a midnight mass that ended in blood and violence, a book adaptation showed us that there are still ways to keep us from finding out everything before the end, and the stories of various serial killers went viral, and all of that proved a Once again, when it comes to television or streaming, miniseries are superior.

The best part is not that you can see them in a single weekend, but there are many that are worth seeing and that surely have already made what comes in the future much better.

The best miniseries of 2021:

Mare of Easttown, HBO Max

Kate winslet she deserves all the awards for her role as a middle-aged detective in the middle of a murder investigation. The series not only shows us how little interest there is when it comes to solving cases of certain types of victims, it also shows that everyone hides secrets under the surface and that a thriller doesn’t need to be explosive or action-packed to be perfect. The series focuses on the investigation of the murder of a teenage girl in a small community in the United States, which brings many other things to light and exposes all her problems.

The White Lotus, HBO Max

Succession It is not the only series that reveals what power and money do to people. This series begins with a mysterious dead woman, then makes a jump to the past, a few days ago, and shows the arrival of a group of people who are going to spend their vacations in a Hawaii resort, where they exploit their privilege, show their worst side and , eventually become part of the factors that caused the death that is announced at the beginning.

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough and starring Eve hewson, this series begins with a woman who meets a man in a bar, only to realize that it is actually her boss, who is married to a mysterious woman who begins to appear everywhere. The problem is that the couple has a complicated history, but nothing is what it seems and the danger is much greater than it appears.

The Serpent, Netflix

This miniseries, with Tahar rahim, is based on the true story of Charles Sobhraj, a jewelry seller that operates throughout Asia, using international travelers to move its merchandise. But Charles is not only dedicated to jewelry, he is also a serial killer, escaping justice on several occasions and using the stolen identities of his victims to continue traveling and growing his business, all this while a diplomat discovers the connection and begins to chase him.

Clickbait, Netflix

Adrian Grenier and Zoe Kazan star in this series that begins when a family man is kidnapped. His family discovers him thanks to a video on the Internet that says that he is a murderer and that, if they reach 5 million views, they will kill him to make him pay. With this, an investigation is unleashed that seeks to catch the culprits, but which later makes the victim a suspect in their own crimes and shows how public opinion and perception can change from one moment to the next.

WandaVision, Disney +

The series of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany it was not what we expected from a production of Marvel, but that’s part of what makes it perfect. The series takes place after the events of Endgame, when Wanda and Vision move to the “suburbs” to try to have the life they have always wanted, the problem is that things are not what they seem and, as Wanda is giving reality, the more dangerous your situation becomes. WandaVision is a tribute to classic comedies, using techniques, costumes and tricks from the past that marked the genre and made it so popular.

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime

This series is based on the true stories of slaves from the south who managed to escape with the help of a network of people who were connecting and transporting them from one place to another until they reached a safe point. The series shows violence and abuse, but it also has hope and good times, as well as being a survival story in which the “subway train” becomes literal and helps a woman escape from a life marked by racism and violence.

Midnight Mass, Netflix

Mike flanagan, director of The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor, Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, created this series about “miracles”, religious fanaticism and error. Everything takes place on a small island, where miraculous events begin to happen that seem to be connected with the new priest, who has a plan to guarantee the salvation of all the inhabitants of the place, who follow him blindly thinking that everything is about the “ God’s will”.

Nine Perfect Strangers, Amazon Prime

Starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Michael Shannon, the series is based on the book of the same name and tells the story of 9 strangers who meet in a mysterious resort where they will heal, recover and grow as people, with the help of a wellness guru who hides her own secrets and a dangerous past (and each of them also has something to hide).

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel / Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Netflix

Netflix released many true crime documentaries this year, these are two of the best.

The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel explores the case of the mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam, who was staying at the Hotel Cecil, in Los Angeles, when she disappeared without a trace. She appears in one of the security videos, behaving strangely and running from an invisible figure, but the investigation led nowhere, not even when her body was found in the rooftop water tank.

Night stalker explores the case of Richard Ramírez, a serial killer and rapist who terrorized California in the 1970s, attacking his victims at night, inside their own homes. The series shows details of the investigation and what the police had to do to catch him.

Allen v. Farrow, HBO Max

Mia Farrow and her children, Dylan and Ronnan, star in this documentary that talks about the accusations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen, focusing on the experiences and memories of his children, home videos and testimonies of close family friends who had to experience the case firsthand, as well as showing how the narrative was manipulated to dismiss Dylan’s accusations and make to believe that everything had been manufactured by Mia.