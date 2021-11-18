The Argentine DT, firm in the Mexican National Team for the remainder of the Eliminatory

The two defeats in the Eliminatory raised the debate on the permanence of Gerardo Martino as helmsman of the Mexican team. He was chosen as the favorite villain in the Tri crisis. However, there is no plan in the Mexican Soccer Federation to change it.

Losing the top of the Octagonal de Concacaf after the falls in USA and Canada, intensified the conversation between fans and experts, calling for the cessation of Tata, but in the FMF they have a very clear picture: Martino stays until the end of the Eliminatory.

A source consulted by RECORD explained that since Yon de Luisa, president of Femexfut, as well as Gerardo Torrado, in charge of national teams, “there is confidence that Martino qualifies and that he does well in the six games that remain, with four at home.”

In addition, he explained that managers recognize that there are “several things to correct”, which will be discussed with Martino and there they will “focus” to straighten the course.

The Tricolor closed 2021, in terms of eliminatory duels, with two defeats in someone else’s yard: in Cincinnati 2-0 against USA and in Edmonton 2-1 before Canada, selections that in addition to surpassing Mexico on the scoreboard also did so in youth and intensity.

Now, the Octagonal will resume in January with the duel in Jamaica; later the Tri will have three consecutive home matches against Costa Rica, Panama and USA, and will close the Eliminatory by visiting Honduras and receiving The Savior.

Currently, the Tata martino has the Mexican team located in the third position of the World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022, with 14 units, below Canada (16) and USA (fifteen).

