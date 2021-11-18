The advantages of being a mother after 40: Cameron Díaz and medical experts explain them

Theo Wargo / Getty Images | Yuganov Konstantin via Shutterstock



Until recently, Cameron Díaz maintained a long absence from the show business. She was not heard from in almost a decade, but at the end of 2019, she gave all her Instagram followers a big surprise: she had become a mother at the age of 47.

Along with her husband, Benji Madden, Diaz revealed that she felt blessed at the time. Motherhood had given her life a new focus, especially after years of trying to get pregnant.

Stuart C. Wilson / gettyimages



The case of the actress was enough to revive multiple debates on social networks. There is still a marked taboo for women who delay motherhood after the age of 35 or 40, but cases like Cameron’s show that anything is possible.

Getty Images



In fact, in an interview that Díaz had with the model Naomi Campbell, she declared that she was not bothered by being a “big mom”, on the contrary, the arrival of little Raddix in her life, made Cameron feel more motivated:

“I am happy, blessed and grateful … and one of my main objectives is to care for and protect my little girl, as well as to see her grow healthy and powerful (…) I suppose that now I will have to live to be 107 years old”

Delving into the issue of her age to debut as a mother, Cameron acknowledges that she “broke all conventional expectations”, but encouraged others to be more empathetic, after all, the number of years in these cases, does not define anything:

“Most people marry and have families in their youth. I do it in the second half of my life … so what? There is more social pressure than difficulties in my case »

Cameron’s statements are NOT crazy: a study by medical specialists from the University of Helsinki recently highlighted the advantages of carrying out a late motherhood, that is, from the age of 38 onwards.

For decades, this age range has been associated with worrisome medical conditions or birth defects; However, the study emphasizes that they are notions centered in the middle of the 20th century, when there was no recent pregnant technology.

In addition, it was ensured that age does not represent a risk by itself: environmental factors, socioeconomic conditions, and of course, the mother’s medical history must be taken into account.

If that weren’t enough, the research revealed that “late” mothers were much happier than young mothers about their situation.

From the age of 38, the hedonic and economic aspects are more stable, so older moms enjoyed their children more compared to those of 20 or more, who may have interrupted some of their personal plans, and therefore, having perceived the emotion of the children as something more ephemeral.

Without a doubt, the best age to be a mother depends on various factors beyond age. Mothers like Cameron Díaz break current taboos, but the fullness they live is worth it.

Since you are here: