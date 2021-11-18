The 21st century health worker must attend to the new patient

Benjamín Herreros, director of the Francisco Vallés Clinical Ethics Institute; Sara Bandrés, lawyer; and Fernando Bandrés, professor of Legal Medicine at the UCM.

The Covid-19 has marked a before and after in society and, fundamentally, in Medicine, which has seen how many of the processes that were underway advanced by leaps and bounds. Biotechnology, engineering and law need to be closer than ever. It is what they are addressing in the XIV Seminar on Biomedicine, Ethics and Human Rights which is held this Thursday at the Faculty of Medicine and is also organized by the Francisco Vallés Clinical Ethics Institute and the Asisa Foundation. “The 21st century toilet must solve new patient’s problems“, said Fernando Bandrés, professor of Legal Medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and president of the Technology and Health Foundation.

“The concept of work as a team and be multidisciplinary it is a fact and it should be even more so in today’s healthcare system, “he added.

For her part, the lawyer Sara Bandrés has influenced the idea that for society to coexist it is necessary to “give legal meaning to what we do and do not do.” “The Law and Medicine must coexist because professionals also face the courts, “he pointed out.” We continue to have double duty on duty and temporary employment contracts, among others; and this can be tackled with the law “, he concluded.

On the other hand, Benjamin Herreros, director of the Francisco Vallés Clinical Ethics Institute, is also part of this appointment, who has explained that the 21st century healthcare professional he’s going to have to be “ultra-specialized” and he must know and combine different fields of Medicine. “The adaptability and plasticity it has to be in them “, he has specified.

The healthcare professional during Covid-19

Herreros has also taken advantage of the occasion to claim the care that both the health system and professionals need. “If we don’t treat them well, they get tired and burn. In this pandemic it has been seen that there was no leadership to take care of the professionals,” he said.

As for medical students, Bandrés has pointed out that they should have talent and the ability to learn. “They must be transparent, share knowledge, know how to work in a team and make ethical reflections,” he indicated, especially now that Medicine is “predictive.” This has been discussed in the debate table ‘The future of the health professions‘.

Likewise, in this event other topics such as Humanization of healthcare and the alliance for the advancement of Medicine and biomedical engineering.