Teams that have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

There is a year to go before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and 13 teams have already qualified, Mexico is not one of them. Photo: AFP

One year after the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there are already 13 teams that qualified for the maximum football festival, that’s why we tell you what they are and what happens with Mexico.

Qatar 2022 will be played during the winter Due to the high temperatures that the territory suffers during the summer, the country of the Arab sheiks wants to write history as it is the last competition prior to the expansion of national teams for 2026.

Which teams have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Qatar | Host

| Host Denmark | UEFA | Group F

| UEFA | Group F Germany | UEFA | Group J

| UEFA | Group J Brazil | Conmebol | First position

| Conmebol | First position France | UEFA | Group D

| UEFA | Group D Belgium | UEFA | Group E

| UEFA | Group E Croatia | UEFA | Group H

| UEFA | Group H Spain | UEFA | B Group

| UEFA | B Group Serbia | UEFA | Group A

| UEFA | Group A Switzerland | UEFA | Group C

| UEFA | Group C England | UEFA | Group I

| UEFA | Group I Netherlands | UEFA | Group G

| UEFA | Group G Argentina | Conmebol | Second position

What about Mexico?

Mexico lost both of their matches of the recent eliminatory date, falling on his visits to the United States and Canada, so is in third position but tied at 14 points with Panama, surpasses the Central Americans only by a better difference of 2 goals.

The qualifying rounds of Concacaf awarded the direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022 to three teams, while the fourth place must play a playoff.

Until now 8 of the 14 days have been played, so if Mexico continues with the bad streak it could fall to fourth place and have to play the playoffs.

How many countries are going to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

In total they will participate 32 countries at the Qatar 2022 World CupIt should be noted that it will be the last with this format, because by 2026 there will be an expansion in the number of participating teams to 48 teams for the first time in history.