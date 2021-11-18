Syndergaard and Angels agree for one year

ANAHEIM, California, USA – Right-hander Noah Syndergaard reached a one-year, $ 21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the ranks of the New York Mets to move to the other end of the country.
The Angels announced the deal Tuesday night. They will thus be made of the services of the 29-year-old pitcher, an intimidating starter when he has been in full power during his seven-year career with the Mets.
The long-haired Texan pitcher, nicknamed “Thor,” has a terrific repertoire, power on the fastball and presence on the mound. But injuries have affected a career that includes 47 wins, a 3.32 ERA and an All-Star pick in 2016.
Syndergaard has made just two major league appearances since 2019, due to Tommy John surgery and other ailments. He covered a pair of performances, one inning each, down the stretch of the most recent season.
He didn’t throw the curveball or the slider in those appearances. However, the Angels, Mets and other interested clubs were clearly confident that he will return to his best form.
Syndergaard has pitched just four full seasons in the majors. But in each of those four, he’s had at least nine wins, 150 innings and 155 strikeouts.
Now, he will be the cornerstone of a new attempt to build a respectable rotation in the Angels, whose poor pitching has been one of the main reasons for their six consecutive losing record seasons.
The team has not advanced to the playoffs for seven years, despite having Mike Trout, three times named the Most Valuable Player.
And despite having Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles’ rotation was the 22nd major in ERA this season. In the previous two seasons, he languished in 29th place.
Pitching has been the priority of new general manager Perry Minasian, who used his 20 draft picks on pitching earlier this year.
