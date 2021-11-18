Strike at Activision Blizzard calling for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick – Nintenderos

Surely many of you will remember the scandals that have come to us lately in relation to Activision Blizzard and the lawsuit the company received because of the treatment of its employees. Well, today we get another detail related to the case.

As we have been able to know, 150 employees of the company met yesterday in front of their offices in Irvine, California, with the aim of protesting against the CEO of the company, Bobby kotick. This came after a misconduct report was published in The Wall Street Journal recently. They claim that their conduct was inappropriate because they did not report cases of malpractice and harassment at the time, including one involving sexual assault that took place in 2016 at Sledgehammer Games and another related to a death threat from Kotick to a helper by voice message.

In response, Activision has issued a statement stating that they have zero tolerance against these cases, something that is not enough according to workers’ associations:

As Activision Blizzard stock plummets this morning, the company is on the defensive. In a statement to Bloomberg, a spokesperson says the WSJ «presents an inaccurate and misleading view» of the company and Kotick and «ignores important changes.» pic.twitter.com/i37g1U26pv – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2021

Under Bobby Kotick’s leadership the company has been accused of mistreatment, sexual harassment, rape, and a death threat made by Kotick himself. The board is just as complicit if they let this slide. It’s past time for Bobby to step down. #EndAbuseInGaming #ABetterABK pic.twitter.com/4RYepNdDUc – ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) November 16, 2021

This news has caused a stir in recent hours as it seems to highlight the bad environment work that was in the company. This is in addition to previous accusations registered against the company and we will have to be attentive to see how the situation evolves in the company.

What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.

