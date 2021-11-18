static, animated and even with icons

Following the launch of the family’s latest mobile, customized with an iconic video game saga, some of the unique details of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition can now be downloaded to other Android mobiles. Static wallpapers, animated wallpapers, icons… Ready for your mobile.

As is often the case whenever a new phone lands in stores, the software features that make it unique end up porting to other devices. The new One Plus Nord 2 is no exception, this smartphone has seen some of the elements based on the mythical Namco-Bandai game transferred. And the truth is that they give a spectacular appearance to any phone.

Pac-Man animated backgrounds and icon pack for your Android

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition starts with the usual customization package in this type of phones: backgrounds, icons, startup animations and sounds. Most are easily installable on other phones, like wallpapers. In the case of animated backgrounds, linuxctAn expert developer in these types of adaptations, he has worked his magic.

The set of downloadable elements of the latest OnePlus mobile includes ten static wallpapers that you can download from this link to the linuxct space. The backgrounds are of high quality and give off the essence of classic games.

Apart from the static backgrounds, you can download both OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man animated wallpapers Edition from this linuxct link. The compressed file consists of three APKs with animated backgrounds, the icon pack and a tool created by linuxct to apply the wallpapers: install the files and select each wallpaper from the “OnePlus Wallpaper Config” app. For the packs you need a launcher that supports them.

PD If you are having issues while applying the wallpapers, make sure you are following the steps shown in this video. pic.twitter.com/cKkATqFgCO – linuxct (@linuxct) November 17, 2021

Ported items give the phone a different look: retro, colorful and loaded with charisma. It is not the same as enjoying a OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, but the experience is minimally close. To fully enjoy it, you can purchase the new OnePlus mobile from its online store.

Via | XDA Developers