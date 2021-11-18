Staples Center to change name for $ 700 million

AP

Los Angeles California / 11.17.2021





The Staples Center it will change its name. From Christmas day, will be renamed Crypto.com Arena.

The stadium in the center of The Angels where the Lakers and the Clippers of the NBA, the Kings of the NHL and the Sparks of the WNBA, they play as locals, they will change their name after 22 years in operationannounced the owner of the venue, AEG, Tuesday night.

Crypto.com pay to $ 700 million in 20 years to rename the building, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press who spoke on condition of anonymity because the parties had not yet announced the terms of what is believed to be such an agreement. most expensive in sports history.

The court, with capacity for 20,000 spectators, is called Staples Center since its inception in 1999 and the rights to the name were held by the American office supplies company under a 20-year contract. He will release the new one when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets in the game of the NBA for the day of Christmas.

Crypto.com is a platform of cryptocurrencies and foreign exchange based in Singapore. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com invested heavily in the global sports landscape in the last year. The company closed colorful sponsorship deals with the Formula One, the UFC, the A series Italian, the Paris St-Germain and the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL, in addition to being present in the jersey of the 76ers from Philadelphia.

AEG, the sports and entertainment conglomerate that has a majority stake in the Kings and was present in the shareholders of the Lakers Until last summer, it built a stadium that quickly became a popular venue for major events in the second-largest metropolitan area of USA.

In addition to the matches of the teams that play there as locals, the arena has hosted 19 ceremonies of the Grammy awards, three All-Star Games of the NBA and two from the NHL, plus countless high-profile concerts and performances and important public events such as funerals for Michael jackson, Nipsey Hussle and Kobe bryant.