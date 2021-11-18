Spotify finally lets you read the lyrics of the songs you’re listening to

Spotify can now be your karaoke: the application begins to show the lyrics of the songs.

A few weeks after the end of the year, Spotify has finally started to deploy the update that contains one of the most anticipated features by users of the audio platform in streaming: the lyrics of the songs.

Thanks to a partnership with Musixmatch, the company has been able to add lyrics to songs in real time within the application itself, including the mobile, desktop and Smart TV version.

So you can see the lyrics of your songs on Spotify

Spotify’s “Lyrics” feature is available today for all Spotify usersregardless of whether they have a Premium subscription or not.

It is available in the version of Spotify for Android, iOS, desktop, consoles and smart TVs.

To be able to use it, you just have to access Spotify sound player while listening to a song, and swipe up to access the lyrics. That in the mobile version; if you use Spotify on your PC, just click on the microphone icon which will appear in the player bar.

In the case of Android, the update of the app that introduces this function is now available on Google Play. You just have to install it to start enjoying the new “karaoke” integrated into the application, without the need to resort to third-party tools.

