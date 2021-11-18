so you can get your free reusable Christmas mug

Starbucks offers Taylor Swift’s favorite drink 0:38

New York (CNN Business) – Attention red mug fans: Starbucks is giving away reusable Christmas mugs for just one day.

Customers ordering a traditional holiday drink at Starbucks in the US this Thursday will receive their drink in a “limited edition red reusable glass.”

Starbucks said supplies are limited and the offer applies to all ordering methods, including through its app, in person, or through Uber Eats.

This year’s reusable mug design features “classic festive red, with fun swirls of sparkling ribbon dancing against a starry sky,” according to a press release. The same design is also used on its holiday paper cups unveiled by the chain earlier this month.

How to get the Starbucks Christmas glass

The mug is made from 50% recycled materials and customers can return it to Starbucks (SBUX) for a 10 cent discount on future orders.

To get the reusable cup, customers must order a traditional Christmas drink or an autumn drink (hot, chilled or mixed). Those items include the apple crisp macchiato, peppermint mocha, cold beer with pumpkin cream, and roasted hot white chocolate. Regular and iced coffee is not included in the promotion, and neither are Christmas coffee blends such as Christmas Starbucks Reserve.

Starbucks Christmas-themed mugs have become a tradition that generates enthusiasm among its loyal customers. This year, the chain expects to achieve record sales and anticipates that more than $ 3 billion will be added to Starbucks gift cards.