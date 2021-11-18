Short sellers give up and that can be a big bearish sign

Life is getting even more complicated for short sellers. Some of the most famous names in the business of seeking profit in anticipation of declines in the value of financial securities are closing their positions. Time will tell if they were right to abandon their bearish attitude, or if their capitulation indicates a market turnaround.

Russell Clark, who took over John Horseman’s $ 3.2 billion eponymous fund in 2010 and renamed it himself in the middle of last year, is closing the deal, Bloomberg News reported this week. He spent the last decade speculating on the stock market crash; In those wrong positions, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd.’s flagship fund assets were reduced to about $ 200 million.

A relentless rally in global stocks has confused short sellers. An initial dip at the start of the pandemic sent Clark’s fund up 44% early last year, nearly 30% in the first 18 days of March 2020 alone. That was short-lived; Global equities have doubled from their lowest point in the first quarter of last year.

Relentlessly on the rise

After falling at the beginning of the pandemic, the value of global stocks has soared to a record high.

Clark is far from the only one to undo short positions as stocks continue to rise. Morgan Stanley’s head of US equity strategy Mike Wilson’s year-end outlook for the S&P 500 sent the index down to 3,900, roughly 17% below its current value. He said this week he will remain on his bearish view, although he has raised his target to 4,400 in the next 12 months, which would still need a 6% drop to do well.

Michael Burry, played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s book “The Big Short,” about the global financial crisis, abandoned some of his biggest bearish bets at the end of the third quarter, Bloomberg News reported this week. Documents filed by his firm Scion Asset Management show that he eliminated short positions against Tesla Inc. and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund.

Those bets can turn out to be a case of right decision, wrong timing. ARK ETF’s concentrated holdings have produced big winners and big losers this year. After skyrocketing more than 150% in 2020, the fund is down roughly 25% from its February high, leaving it 5% lower for the year.

– Winners and losers

Cathie Wood’s top 10 ARK Innovation ETF positions have posted big gains and losses this year, leaving the fund down more than 5%.

Perhaps the most unpredictable stock in the world is Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car company and ARK’s largest stake. Tesla shares are down about 18% from the peak they reached earlier this month as the world’s richest person has sold $ 7.8 billion worth of stock in recent days.

That leaves them up 44% this year, but vulnerable to further divestment from Musk, who would have to double his sales to comply with his recent Twitter poll that voted for him to ditch 10% of his stake.

Burry, who made a name and a fortune betting against mortgage-backed securities, also closed a short position on long-term US government debt at the end of the third quarter. Bonds have proven particularly difficult to read this year as investors debate how central banks will respond to accelerating consumer prices.

Debt analysts were overly optimistic about the 10-year Treasury in the first half of the year, with yields much higher than the consensus forecast. By the time bond watchers caught up with the trend, the benchmark had pivoted lower.

The consensus forecast for US Treasuries has been wrong in both directions for most of this year.

The fear of missing the rally has been arguably the most powerful driver in markets for months. If economic fundamentals begin to reassert themselves, and those fundamentals turn out to include faster rising inflation, slower growth, and reduced central bank stimulus, short sellers may find their pessimism back in vogue.