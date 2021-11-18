Shin Megami Tensei V debuts as the best-seller of the week in Japan (11/18/21) – Nintenderos

Another week, thanks to Famitsu and Gematsu, here we leave you with game sales figures in Japan, highlighting the remarkable launch of Shin Megami Tensei V, which has achieved first place dethroning other games such as Mario Party Superstars, a milestone for the JRPG! We leave you with the board:

Video game sales:

[NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus) – 143,247 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) – 45,045 (289,700) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix) – 22,702 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 12,921 (2,909,153) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (Square Enix) – 11,791 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE) – 11,719 (40,040) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 9,286 (6,934,540) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 8,886 (4,132,260) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 8,798 (2,269,592) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 8,608 (4,498,118)

Console sales:

Nintendo Switch – 46,547 (17,393,948) Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – 23,708 (308,205) Nintendo Switch Lite – 17,012 (4,156,839) PlayStation 5 – 4,606 (984,266) Xbox Series S – 2,243 (50,999) PlayStation 4 – 1,399 (7,818,625) New Nintendo 2DS XL – 417 (1,176,988) Xbox Series X – 350 (67,716) PlayStation 5 (non-reader edition) – 304 (188,672)

