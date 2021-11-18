Sheinbaum proposes to FIFA that the first World match 2026 be in CdMx

Millennium Digital and Alma Paola Wong

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, proposed to the International Soccer Federation (FIFA) that Mexico City be one of the venues of the Soccer World Cup 2026, to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

At a press conference, the capital president indicated that she proposed to FIFA that the opening match is in Mexico City and other activities of the same event are also carried out, such as the Fan Fest and the World Congress of the association.

“We commented that there is probably no other zone metropolitan of the world that has more fanatics of soccer than the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

“And promoting the city to be part of the World Cup, particularly inviting them to have the opening match here and some other World Cup activities like the Fan Fest and the FIFA World Congress,” Sheinbaum said.

This morning, the capital’s president met in the Old City Hall with football representatives, as part of the inspection carried out by FIFA in various cities of the three countries that seek to host the 2026 World Cup.

“He was here, because the head of FIFA, the World Cup, was Concacaf, Televisa was there, representing the Azteca Stadium, which is the largest stadium in the city; And, what they are looking for with this tour that they are doing, they are going to do it both in Mexico City, other cities in the country; The United States, cities in the United States, and, in Canada, because the 2026 World Cup is going to be shared in all three of our countries, ”he explained.

He highlighted that the proposal was made as part of a presentation in which they showed FIFA the advantages of the match being held in the country’s capital, compared to other states, by having more options for mobility, hotels and gastronomy, among other issues.

“It was more like a presentation of all the comparative advantages that the city has compared to others, in terms of mobility, number of hotels, all the advantages compared to other states in the country,” he mentioned.

We met with representatives of FIFA; @Concacaf; @FMF; Grupo Televisa-Estadio Azteca, to discuss the capabilities of Mexico City to host the Soccer World Cup in 2026. pic.twitter.com/CILYbyT4sO – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 18, 2021

