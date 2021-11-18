shaking after the tense crossing in the cycle of Marcelo Tinelli SHOW El Intransigente

In the cycle «Showmatch The Academy» that drives Marcelo tinelli in the nights of The thirteen, began a new rhythm where the participants have to perform choreography with songs from musicals and, how could it be otherwise, was accompanied by controversy. So much so that this time Pampita starred in a new tense back and forth with the coaches.

It all started when it was the turn of Cande Ruggeri and his dancer Nicolas Fleitas who performed a routine with the music of “Mamma Mia!”, the 2007 musical starring Meryl streep which includes music by Abba. Both they and the previous couple (Noelia Marzol and Jony lazarte) had the special participation of the female coach heads.

In the case of Ruggeri and Fleitas, they were present in their performance Lolo rossi and Eugenia López Frugoni who on more than one occasion end up involved in a scandal. And when it was the turn to give their return, Pampita did not let them pass one such as has happened previously with other rhythms where he crossed strong words with them, especially with Rossi.

Well, I love Mamma Mia. She has a lot of strength, a lot of joy, a lot of color, and here I was left half “, the member of the jury began saying about the choice of the film. And he added: “I’m going to be honest, I lacked strength and I also lacked strength from the chief coaches when they participated because they were like walking,” he said.

Then she was more specific about the “walk”: “Like ‘uh, how funny I’m here.’ Girls, go ahead, take advantage of the moment »Ardohain demanded of the coaches. Immediately afterwards, Eugenia defended herself: «That’s how Mamma Mia is. The musical Mamma Mia is like that, “he said in relation to the film. However, Pampita insisted: “No. Look at the images, people come out and put everything, pure attitude, pure thing. And I saw it weak », he closed.