Serena Williams spoke about the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai: “We must not remain silent”

Serena Williams expressed concern about the situation of Peng Shuai (Reuters)

Serena Williams joined requests to investigate the status of the Chinese player on Thursday Peng shuai, whose whereabouts are shrouded in mystery since she reported that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her. In this way, there are already several voices in the tennis world that have been raised in recent days to demand that the truth be known.

“I am devastated and shocked to hear the news of my partner Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and that they find her as soon as possible, ”the former world tennis number one wrote on her Twitter account. “This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.”, said in the message that accompanied a photo of a smiling Peng with the phrase “#WhereIsPengShuai” (‘Where is Peng Shuai?’).

“Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time”Williams added.

Before Serena’s claim, other world tennis figures such as Serbian Novak Djokovic or Japanese Naomi Osaka had publicly expressed their concern about the condition of Shuai, former world number one in doubles, who She has not been seen for two weeks to coincide with the sexual assault complaint she made against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli.

The former Wimbledon and Roland Garros doubles champion had stated on the Weibo platform, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, earlier this month that Gaoli, one of the most powerful men in China between 2013 and 2018, had “forced” her to have sex and have an affair for years. The complaint quickly disappeared from Chinese social media and the 35-year-old tennis player has not been seen since, fueling fears about her situation.

Peng Shuai has been missing for several days after denouncing former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli (Reuters)

On Wednesday, the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN published a screenshot of an email they attributed to Peng and that would have been sent to the president of the WTA, Steve Simon, and other officials of the women’s tennis circuit. In the message, the athlete allegedly assures that those accusations of sexual abuse “were not true” and explains that he is “rested at home and everything is fine.”

However, questions quickly arose about the language used in the mail and the fact that an edit cursor appears in the middle of the body of the text. The explanations of the alleged email “only add to my concern regarding their safety,” Steve Simon said in a statement.. “It’s hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the mail”, he claimed.

Simon noted that they have tried to contact the tennis player repeatedly and through different channels, without success so far, and asked for “independent and corroborable proof” that she is okay. As the mystery continues, concern grows.

With information from AFP