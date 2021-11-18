separated at birth? CELEBRITIES The Intransigent

It hasn’t been long since Jennifer Lawrence gave the “yes I want” to Cooke maroney in a private ceremony and since then they have dedicated themselves to the lives of husband and wife with certain public appearances. Every so often the diva reappears with the art gallery owner in New York, where they live and recently they were seen with a identical look.

Perhaps joining the trend of dressing the same as the couple, the star of “The Hunger Games” opted for a white crop top, sneakers of the same color and beige pants for his last walk. While Cooke maroney it was matching, this time with two-tone beige and white sneakers.

Of course it is not the first time Jennifer Lawrence It is captured by photographers with a look similar to that of her husband and it is possible that it is a kind of tradition or custom between the two. Although there is little hope for the truth about this, as the actress suspiciously keeps the details about her private life.

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with Cooke maroney this autumn. The couple decided they were ready to take the next step in October 2019, celebrating an intimate wedding with friends and family, then moving in together to their current property in New York City.

The pregnancy speculation began after OK! publish an article citing a source close to Jennifer Lawrence and that ensured the sweet waiting of the diva. According to the tabloid, the family was ready to take things to the next level. “They have been telling their friends that they are trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” said an insider.