Senate recognizes Eddy Reynoso and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

The Senate of the Republic awarded a recognition to the coach Eddy reynoso for his extensive career in support of boxing, as well as his pupil Saul Canelo Alvarez, who just a few days ago made boxing history by becoming the first fighter to unify the super middleweight title.

“The truth is I am very excited because it has been very difficult to be where we are and today, I am very loud as you see, but I feel very proud of all the work,” explained Reynoso when he received his recognition.

All of this is dedicated to my two children and my family, my boxers, my Mexicans who are always supporting us in the arena ”, added the Mexican coach.

In his 20 years of professional career, the renowned Zacatecan coach has 35 world championships in 13 different world boxing associations; In addition, he trained the boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez, current WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super middleweight world champion.

Among the champions that Reynoso has trained are Óscar Chololo Larios, Javier Chatito Jauregui, Yazmin Russian Rivas, Rigoberto The Spanish Alvarez, Janeth Cuisilla Pérez, Esmeralda Moreno, José Tecuala Argumedo, Oswaldo The Gallito Novoa, Zulina The wolf Muñoz, Julio César The king Martinez, Luis Panther Nery, Óscar Valdez and Frank The Cuban Flash Sanchez.

Minutes prior to the event in the Senate, Canelo Álvarez said he was proud of Reynoso, with whom he has done a good job throughout his career.

The truth is that I am very happy to come to the Senate, to accompany Eddy and very grateful to the senators for recognizing Eddy and the work he has done for Mexico. The truth is very proud, ”said the Mexican boxer.

The visit of Canelo Álvarez unleashed a sensation on the part of the legislators, who at the last minute also granted him recognition, took the souvenir photo and signed some memories that they brought him.

“He is going to tell me how to be a champion,” he said. Ricardo Monreal, president of the Political Coordination Board in the Senate and coordinator of the Morena senators.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital