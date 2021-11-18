Selena Gomez teaches us the correct way to wear an oversized shirt with a relaxed look – New Woman

She has become an example to follow for millions of women and her style is a reference in the world of fashion. Selena Gomez knows how to impress with every outfit she wears, both in its more formal contexts and in its more relaxed version.

In recent years, The former Disney girl has had great success both in her artistic career as an actress and singer, as in her role as a businesswoman with her company Rare Beauty.

This has given him much more exposure on social media and across all show portals., which implies that everyone is attentive to every movement that the famous woman makes, as well as the looks she chooses in her day to day.

He recently surprised with his way of wearing a relaxed style with oversized shirt, because his simplicity and talent at the time of mixing his garments into an inspiration for many.

Selena Gomez

The actress opted for a basic white shirt with a slight print vertical stripes and plus size, which she combined with black leggings.

To wear the shirt in a simple, but stylish way, made folds in his sleeves and left a couple of buttons undone. This gave him a more relaxed style.

Selena Gomez

The style was complemented by a simple ponytail with all the hair slicked back, in addition to an almost imperceptible makeup no makeup.

Selena Gomez is a fan of oversized garments

Fashion and trends are increasingly pointing towards plus size garments and this is undoubtedly a style that Selena takes full advantage of.

The interpreter has shown it by combining looks that include these types of garments, which achieve a style that balances the chic with the relaxed.

We recently saw her in an outfit made up of an oversized orange t-shirt, paired with light brown checkered tailored trousers and basic white sneakers.

Despite the simplicity of this style, Selena got all the praise for the perfect outfit combination and shades of both her clothes and her makeup with orange tones.