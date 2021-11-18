Selena Gomez launches a Goop-style platform, but focused on mental health

Selena Gomez credit: Bang Showbiz

Long ago, Selena Gomez began to diversify her professional career beyond television or music to become a producer of hit series such as ‘For Thirteen Reasons’ and a guru of the world of beauty with her Rare line.

This Thursday the former Disney star has announced a new project that seems to be the most personal to date: a portal called Wondermind, which he has created in collaboration with his mother Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson and which will be launched in February 2022.

This platform will offer a wide variety of content that will range from podcasts to daily articles and interviews to create a space in which an honest conversation can be established about any type of problem related to mental health. He will also propose exercises such as guided meditation journals and there will be “tangible products” to buy.

It is a combination that is very reminiscent of the business model followed by the Goop portal, created by actress Gwyneth Paltrow focusing on well-being, although with less emphasis on the mental and encompassing practices as alternative as controversial that, in any case, have proven to be very profitable because they have enabled its founder to build an empire valued at $ 250 million

The ultimate goal of Wondermind is to help its users create a daily routine that allows them to better understand their mind with the appropriate tools and the support of a community around them, where they can find other people who are dealing with similar situations or emotions. to yours.