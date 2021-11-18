Selena Gómez goes to the Los Angeles concert of the singer who has lost 45 kilos by stopping b …

In recent days, the American singer Selena Gómez attended the English singer Adele’s concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber’s ex could not contain her excitement as she witnessed the return to the stage of one of the most splendid voices of recent times, after 6 years of retirement from the music industry.

The 29-year-old was one of the guests of honor at the prestigious event and with a friend she could be seen enjoying the concert, while singing the most famous songs of the artist from Tottenham, in the United Kingdom.

The imposing voice of the Englishwoman is better than ever, as is her appearance, since in recent years the singer has undergone rigorous diets to lose weight. The singer lost more than 45 kilos when she stopped drinking alcohol, and included an exercise routine in her day to day.

In an exclusive interview with the famous Oprah Winfrey, the singer pointed out that her whole life has been judged by her weight, indicating the following: “My body has been objectified throughout my career. Either I am too big or too small, or I am good or I am not. But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad for making someone feel bad about themselves, but that’s not my job. I am trying to figure out my own life. I can not add another concern, “he said, while indicating that his weight loss was not only the product of social pressure for beauty standards, but also because of the anxiety he suffered when divorcing the father of his son.

Now with a slim figure, a new love and an incomparable talent, She has decided to resume her musical career and many great artists, such as Selena Gómez, accompanied her on that important day.

Along with Selena Gómez, there were a large number of celebrities who are fans of the artist. Among them were Leonardo DiCaprio, Lizzo, Drake, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Aaron Paul, Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Paulson, Nicole Richie, Ellen DeGeneres, Gordon Ramsay, Seth Rogen and James Corden.

Without a doubt, it was one of the most relevant presentations of this year, as it managed to gather a wide range of stars to celebrate the musical return of the singer of “Someone Like You”.

While it is true that the artist could feel overwhelmed, being in the presence of so many famous figures, in reality his attention and his gaze was directed to only one place: the one occupied by his little son Angelo, 9 years old, since it is the first time that he attended a concert of his mother. “It is the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby,” commented the singer. The concert is available to all fans of the artist via streaming, through the CBS and Paramount platforms.