Salma Hayek wears the most daring asymmetrical neckline we’ve ever seen

The actress attended a premiere of ‘La Casa Gucci’ in a blue velvet dress signed by Gucci

Salma Hayek is in one of her best moments. The Mexican actress is part of the cast of two of the most anticipated films of the year, such as ‘Eternals’ and ‘The Gucci House’. Although one has been released for a few weeks and occupying a position among the most viewed films on the billboard, the other has very little to come and, surely, surprise.

The theme of both could not be more contrasted: while in one she plays the spiritual leader of this group of totally conventional superheroes, in the film that narrates the life of Maurizio Gucci she plays Giuseppina ‘Pina’ Auriemma, the best friend and confidant of the designer’s wife, Patrizia Reggianni.

Despite being one of the most stylish women on the red carpet, both in the premieres in which the film directed by Chloé Zhao has been screened and in the ‘photocalls’ of the festivals that she has attended on behalf of the team from the Ridley Scott movie, the protagonist of ‘Bandidas’ has been overshadowed in a way for her two co-stars.

Meanwhile in ‘Eternals’ has worked with Angelina Jolie, who during these events has monopolized all the spotlights for their perches with their children, in ‘La Casa Gucci’ he has done it with Lady Gaga. If the singer already surprises on a red carpet, being the protagonist of this luxurious production it seems that there is nothing to do then.

Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY

Although it is true that Salma Hayek has remained in a more discreet planeIt does not mean that he has not also been the object of all eyes, especially in the last great premiere in New York of his second film, which will hit Spanish theaters on November 26.

The actress has worn what may be one of the most elegant dresses recently seen on the ‘red carpet’, very in line with the time of year in which we are. For the cold, velvet and, in the case of the actress, dark blue at the top and with shoulder pads.

This design signed by Gucci is composed of a black skirt to the feet with a side opening and a powerful asymmetrical T-shaped neckline that exposed the skin of the actress. It should be remembered that a few months ago, the protagonist of ‘Frida’ recognized that menopause had brought her as a consequence one of the lesser known side effects such as an increase in breast volume and the truth is that this dress it favored him a lot.

So much in the halter neck part as on the sleeves it presents details of rhinestones, so the actress only completed this ‘look’ by the stylist Anabelle Harron with discreet diamond earrings and two rings. To top it off, she took the opportunity to wear a matching black velvet headband with platform shoes and a satin bucket bag.