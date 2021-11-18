RUMOR: This will be one of the PlayStation Plus games for December

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

In a few days we will know the games that PlayStation Plus will offer to close the year. For now, the titles that the service will include in December are a mystery, but players believe they already know one of them.

The reason? PlayStation Plus has had a pretty strong pattern since the arrival of PlayStation 5. Over the past few months, it has offered at least 2 games for PlayStation 4 and one for the next-gen console, which is usually a launch title.

Due to this, the debut of an indie title that will arrive just at the beginning of December on Sony consoles does not go unnoticed. Many believe that the dates coincide, so it would be one of the PlayStation Plus games for December.

This space title would arrive on PlayStation Plus in December

The title in question is Heavenly Bodies, an independent project in the hands of the 2pt Interactive studio that will debut on December 7 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, as well as on PC through Steam.

Since this is a new release that will arrive in early December, part of the community is convinced that Heavenly Bodies it will be one of next month’s PlayStation Plus games.

What is it Heavenly Bodies? It is a title that will put you in the role of a cosmonaut, so you will have adventures in space either alone or in the company of other players. You can complete missions of all kinds while enjoying his art inspired by the 70s.

It is important to emphasize that the arrival of this title to PlayStation Plus has not been officially confirmed, so it is a rumor for now. However, it must be taken into account that the titles of past months were leaked shortly before their official presentation. Below you can see a trailer of Heavenly Bodies:

Find all the news related to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and their upcoming games at this link. On this page you will find more information about PlayStation Plus.

