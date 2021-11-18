Robbie Ray wins AL Cy Young Award

The MLB awards continue to be given this week and now it’s the turn for the Cy Young from so much the American League as of the National LeagueHe, with several of the biggest names included among the nominees for the award, and in the case of the Young Circuit, were in the shortlist Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox and Robbie Ray of the Toronto Blue Jays.

And the latter was the one that finally ended up taking the award almost unanimously as announced in the BBWAA voting, with 29 votes out of 30 available for first place, leaving Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in second place. who could only take one of the votes to the position of honor.

Robbie Ray led the American League in ERA (2.84), games started (32), innings pitched (193.1) and strikeouts (248) during 2021, as well as being the WAR leader among all pitchers with 6.3. Ray became the fourth Blue Jays pitcher to win the Cy Young in history, following Pat Hentgen in 1996, Roger Clemens in 1997 and 1998, and the late Hall of Famer Roy Halladay in 2003.

Also, Ray tied Félix Hernández as the pitcher who won the award with the fewest wins in the American League with 13, with the Venezuelan doing so in 2010. The pitcher with the fewest games won to achieve the Cy Young in all of the Major Leagues. It was Jacob DeGrom, who did it in 2018 with just 10 wins.