Rihanna bets on the most explosive manicure: the ‘flame nails’

In matters of manicure nothing is written. Each season, especially the one that marks the beginning of the sunny months, new and attractive come to light to the delight of lovers of the ground nail art. Some of them really amazing.

This summer everything indicated that neon green, also a winner in our wardrobe, was standing as the great winner, with the permission of the one known as strawberry sorbet waves mix & match nails. But after several weeks and multiple visits to Instagram profiles we have found some equally or more attractive designs. The water drops manicure chosen by Kylie Jenner would be a good example, although it was undoubtedly the red flame-shaped nails that Rihanna has worn that have ended up leaving us speechless.

The singer from Barbados, a great passionate about this field, has shared new images through her profile of Instagram in which precisely your choice in manicure has managed to stand out. It is not just any proposal but a striking and really explosive option that has conquered its followers, baptized as flame nails.

Rihanna wears XXL nails, as is usual in her, where on a nude background flaming drawings stand out in red tone. The interpreter has not labeled the architect of this laborious design, something that has been common on other occasions.

It is not the first time that we see this type of manicure in the shape of flames as protagonists in the VIP scene, faces of the stature of Chiara Ferragni or Dua Lipa have also opted for nails “on fire” on more than one occasion. Even it girls nationals like Cristina Pedroche placeholder image They have shone with these nails, both in red and in the multiple versions that stand out today. What is it about this manicure that everyone falls in love with?

