Reuters: US calls on China, Japan and other countries to release their oil reserves in attempt to lower world energy prices

This would reflect Washington’s dissatisfaction with OPEC members, who have been against accelerating the increase in crude production.

The Administration of US President Joe Biden has urged some of the world’s leading oil-consuming economies, including Japan, China, South Korea and India, to consider releasing crude reserves in a coordinated effort to lower prices. energy worlds, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to sources consulted by the media, the White House has discussed the possibility of a coordinated release of stored oil with allies such as Japan, South Korea and India, and also the inclusion of China.

According to the media, this would reflect the frustration of the United States towards the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, who have rejected repeated requests from Washington to accelerate their production increases. “We are talking about the symbolic fact that the world’s largest consumers are sending a message to OPEC that ‘they have to change their behavior,'” said one of the sources cited.

Despite the organization’s refusal to increase its production, as they assure that the rebound in demand could be fragile, the initiative of the Biden Administration represents an unprecedented challenge due to the involvement of China, considered the largest importer of crude in the world. planet, Reuters suggests.

For this momentum to have an effect on the market, the US share of any potential reserve release would need to be more than 20 million to 30 million barrels and could consist of the sale or loan from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. A source who participated in the discussions explained.

The last time there was a similar action by the United States and its allies was in 2011, at the beginning of the civil war in Libya, a member of OPEC.

Position of the countries involved

An official from the Japanese Ministry of Industry said the US requested Tokyo’s cooperation in dealing with high oil prices, but did not confirm whether the request for coordinated reserve releases was included in the request. By law, Japan cannot use them to manipulate prices, the official said.

In turn, the State Reserve Office of China assured that it was currently working on it, but declined to comment on the request from the White House.

As for a South Korean official, he said that the US request is being “thoroughly reviewed, however, they will not release oil reserves due to rising prices.” “We could release oil reserves in the event of a supply imbalance, but not to respond to rising oil prices,” he stressed.

After the White House discussions broke, US crude and the world benchmark Brent index plummeted, the latter falling below $ 80 a barrel. In Asia, as a result of the confirmation that Beijing is working on a crude oil release, oil prices also suffered falls.

Washington’s unusual request comes at a time when Joe Biden is under pressure from rising fuel prices driven by a rebound in post-pandemic economic activity, record inflation in the last 31 years and falling prices. your approval rating.