Repechage Liga MX 2021. Quarterfinals depending on who advances

This weekend starts the playoff of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament in Liga MX, where the eight teams involved will seek to continue in the fight for a ticket to the quarter finals of the championship, an instance in which they are already waiting comfortably America, Atlas, Leon and Tigers.

Both the fans of the four classified league as of the eight clubs that will fight in the repechage from Saturday, they want to know in advance what will his future be in the next round, so here we show you the 16 possible scenarios, depending on the winners of each key.

THE BIG 4 IN LEAGUE?

There are only two possibilities that Pumas, Chivas and Cruz Azul meet with America in the quarterfinals. Obviously they will have to impose themselves on their respective rivals and wait for what happens with the key between San Luis and Santos.

If the lagoons advance, then America would face Pumas, Atlas to Chivas, Lion with Blue Cross and Tigers against Santos; if San Luis qualifies, the quarterfinals would be: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Pumas, León vs Chivas and Tigres vs Cruz Azul.

COULD THERE BE CLASSIC REGIO IN THE QUARTERS FINAL?

The answer is yes, although the possibility is one in 16, since only in the event that San Luis, Chivas, Pumas and Monterrey advance, Tigres would face Rayados in one more edition of Classic Regio. In any case, America would face San Luis, Atlas against Pumas and León against Chivas.

ALL THE LEAGUE SCENARIOS DEPENDING ON THE REPECHAFT

Advance: Santos, Puebla, Toluca and Cruz Azul

League: America vs Cruz Azul, Atlas vs Puebla, León vs Toluca and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: Santos, Puebla, Pumas and Monterrey

League: America vs Pumas, Atlas vs Monterrey, León vs Puebla and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: Santos, Puebla, Toluca and Monterrey

League: America vs Monterrey, Atlas vs Puebla, León vs Toluca and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: Santos, Puebla, Pumas and Cruz Azul

League: America vs Pumas, Atlas vs Cruz Azul, León vs Puebla and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: Santos, Chivas, Toluca and Cruz Azul

League: America vs Chivas, Atlas vs Cruz Azul, León vs Toluca and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: Santos, Chivas, Pumas and Monterrey

League: America vs Pumas, Atlas vs Chivas, León vs Monterrey and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: Santos, Chivas, Toluca and Monterrey

League: America vs Chivas, Atlas vs Monterrey, León vs Toluca and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: Santos, Chivas, Pumas and Cruz Azul

League: America vs Pumas, Atlas vs Chivas, León vs Cruz Azul and Tigres vs Santos

Advance: San Luis, Puebla, Toluca and Cruz Azul

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Cruz Azul, León vs Puebla and Tigres vs Toluca

Advance: San Luis, Puebla, Pumas and Monterrey

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Pumas, León vs Monterrey and Tigres vs Puebla

Advance: San Luis, Puebla, Toluca and Monterrey

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Monterrey, León vs Puebla and Tigres vs Toluca

Advance: San Luis, Puebla, Pumas and Cruz Azul

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Pumas, Leon vs Cruz Azul and Tigres vs Puebla

Advance: San Luis, Chivas, Toluca and Cruz Azul

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Chivas, León vs Cruz Azul and Tigres vs Toluca

Advance: San Luis, Chivas, Pumas and Cruz Azul

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Pumas, León vs Chivas and Tigres vs Cruz Azul

Advance: San Luis, Chivas, Pumas and Monterrey

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Pumas, León vs Chivas and Tigres vs Monterrey

Advance: San Luis, Chivas, Toluca and Monterrey

League: America vs San Luis, Atlas vs Chivas, León vs Monterrey and Tigres vs Toluca