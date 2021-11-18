Referee is suspended for allowing Neymar to yell at him in match

AFP

Mexico City / 11.17.2021 13:11:44





The head judge and VAR referee of the party Argentina-BrazilThe (0-0) disputed on Tuesday in San Juan (Argentina) were suspended by Conmebol indefinitely for “serious mistakes“in his duties, the sports organization reported this Wednesday.

The Uruguayan judge Andrés Ismael Cunha Soca Vargas and his compatriot, VAR referee Daniel Ostojich Vega, “have made serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their functions” during the match Argentina Brazilsaid the Conmebol Referees commission.

The report pointed out that in minute 33 there was a violent conduct of Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi against Brazilian striker Raphinha, “endangering his physical integrity with the use of his arm in his face.”

Raphinha bled from the mouth and neither the central referee nor the VAR referee sanctioned the act of violence despite the attacker’s signs of pain.

The Referees commission also punished Chilean referee Roberto Tobar “for not having correctly sanctioned three actions, two of them (minutes 7 and 74) for unsportsmanlike conduct “of Brazilian idol Neymar and the “illegal use of the arm” (minute 26) of Colombian Guillermo Cuadrado in the match Brazil-Colombia (1-0), played at the Arena Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo on Thursday 11.