Ranking Amazon Prime in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, November 17

Why waste your time browsing for hours on Amazon Prime when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in Spain, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

1. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

2. The Nest

Rory is an ambitious entrepreneur who brings his American wife and children to his native England to explore new business opportunities. After leaving the sanctuary of their safe American suburban setting, the family is plunged into the despair of archaic 1980s Britain and their unaffordable new life in an English manor house threatens to destroy the family.

3. The Housemaid

Linh is an orphan, docile and hardworking girl who lost her family in an attack. She comes to Sa Cat looking for a job as a maid. Sebastien Laurent is a French captain and owner of the Sa Cat rubber plantation. For years, the mansion has been rumored to be haunted, by the ghosts of Camille, Sebastien’s late wife, and abused plantation workers. Once Linh reaches Sa Cat, he begins to hear strange sounds, terrifying dreams, and witnesses to strange events. One night, Sebastien unexpectedly returns from the battlefield with a serious injury. Linh takes care of her wounds. After a while, they fall in love and awaken the vengeful soul of the dead wife. (FILMAFFINITY)

Four. tomb Raider

After the disappearance of her father, Lara lives a reckless and carefree life. When the police arrest her after causing a traffic accident, Ana Miller, her father’s business partner, posts her bond and warns her that if she does not claim his inheritance, all her assets will be liquidated.

5. The postcard killer

After suffering a personal tragedy and desperate for justice, Jacob Kanon, a veteran New York City Police detective, sets out on the hunt for a devious murderer who is leaving a bloody trail of elaborate murders across Europe.

6. Black Mountain Side

A group of archaeologists discovered a strange structure in northern Canada, dating back more than ten thousand years before the present. The team is isolated when their communication systems fail and it is not long before they begin to feel the effects of loneliness.

7. The green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s fearless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the namesake Green Knight, a gigantic emerald skin.

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put his superpowers aside for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance on Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

9. The Voyeurs

Pippa and Thomas, a couple who have just moved into the apartment of their dreams, discover that the windows allow them to see inside the apartment across the street and they cannot resist observing their neighbors and even trying to interfere in their lives anonymously. They will soon discover that everything has consequences.

10. The war of tomorrow

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

