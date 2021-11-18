Rafa Márquez signing did not work for TUDN in rating – Sniper

THE RATING GOES DOWN

TV Azteca beat Televisa again in the channel against channel in the two matches of the Tri in the north, but there is a more revealing fact: the rating is going down.

For the game against the United States, the effect of Rafa Márquez did not work as TUDN was looking for, since it was one point below García, Martinoli and company: Channel 5 scored 3.02 and Azteca 7 registered 4.23, data from Ibope that my compadre gave me Nacho Suarez. And for the duel with Canada, very similar: 2.94 of the 5 by 4.22 of the 7.

What should be noted is that in previous qualifying rounds, especially against our immediate neighbors to the north, the numbers of both broadcasters in free were from 18 to 20 rating points. Today not half. It is clear that the fans are becoming disenchanted with the most profitable pambolero product from Doña Tele. It is urgent to do something.

Worn out, but it won’t go away

What a mess the Tata looked after the game against Canada. Between the wear and tear of the tie and the criticism, and the feeling that was put on the Edmonton court, the national helmsman looked very bad.

When the brawl broke out at the end of the game between Mexicans and Canadians, Martino tried to calm things down and joined the group, and to his bad luck it was expensive: they pushed him and went breech to the cold court, legs up. and they better removed it from the excess that was armed. In the end, it turns out that the Tata could not climb the stairs of the pair of floors that would take him to the press room, so the communication chief of our team had to put the cell phone to improvise the conference without the technician having to make more efforts.

And between the physical ailments and the results, Tata had a scowl at the four questions they managed to ask him.

THE PROCESS CONTINUES …

Now, although the thousand-headed monster wants to eat alive Martino, pointed out by the fans as guilty of the crisis that the national team is going through, at once I make it clear to you in this column: Tata is not leaving. So clear.

My tricolor ear, the one that knows everything about everything that happens in Doña Fede, has already explained to me that the engineer De Luisa does not have the option of brushing Martino. For whatever they want, for money or for sports, he assures me that there is total confidence that he will qualify Mexico and that he will also do it with better forms.

Of course, he assures me that in the balance there will be a conversation with Tata to land the problems that this team has, that they are not going to sit idly by and attack them. And boy are there several. Let’s see if it reaches them or if we have to get the rosary for the end of the Octagonal.

THE MEXICAN WORLD CUP, UNDER REVIEW

Well, FIFA is in our country undergoing review of World Cup venues in our country; Today it is Mexico City’s turn and tomorrow, Guadalajara. Monterrey already had a check-up in the last Concacaf Final.

What the authorities of the highest governing body of world football will do is check that the project to ‘update’ the properties is going from strength to strength, something for which my compas from the Colossus of Santa Úrsula are fully confident that they are in line to comply .

They set up a cool stage next to the Azteca court, so that the ceremony can take place there and that they can talk about Luisa and company. There it will surely tell what I already told you in the previous Franco, that Tata does not move from the bench. Let’s hear about the plan that exists to right the ship.

DON’T HELP ME, COMPASTER

I already wrote you yesterday about the anger in Coapa for Aquino’s injury, despite the letter that I uncovered that reached the Federation of Peru where they asked him to return to containment, who was not fully recovered.

I did not explain that from El Nido they warned that Pedro was in full recovery, that he had at least four days to start playing football, and even so the Inca team decided to put him to play against Venezuela, where he ended up injuring himself again. As soon as you return, you will undergo a new study to calmly recover from your injury and know how long you will be away.

In this desire not to lose bonuses in the Qualifying round towards the World Cup, Aquino did not do his part, my South American ears tell me that he did not speak with Ricardo Gareca, the helmsman, to take care of him. He does not want to close the opportunity to go to Qatar.

But the one who did know how to move was Richard Sánchez, because he knew how to negotiate with his team, supported by the high Azulcrema squad, and Paraguay did release him from the call to carry out his physical therapy 100 percent. Pedro, there you have the consequences.

PARTY DEVILS

Those who are preparing with everything are my favorite Devils, just check how they warmed up to face the Repechage, the cream of the scarlet team: Pardo, Rigonato, Ian González, Salinas. Pure figure.

