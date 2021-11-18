Profeco alert to consumers for failures in cars of Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai

Suzuki Ignis 2021 model (1,496 defective units).

KIA Forte, 2017 and 2018 models (1,577 units defective)

Hyundai Tucson, 2016-2021 models (42,212 defective units)

What are the faults of Suzuki, KIA and Hyundai?

Failures in Suzuki

According to the agency, improper marking of the fuel tank vent line was found on Suzuki cars. Therefore, there is a risk of gasoline leakage when the tank is completely full.

The faults in KIA

In the 2017 and 2018 Forte models there is a defect that causes a strange noise in the engine.

Faults in Hyundai

On Tucson models from 2016 to 2021, a fault may occur that could cause an unusual brake pedal feel. This, in turn, would cause the dash “LEDs” to come on, indicating abnormal engine or ABS operation during vehicle operation.

What the companies responded

The automakers involved issued their recommendations and called for the necessary precautions.

In the case of Suzuki, it was asked to check the correct sealing of the valve of the fuel tank breather pipe.

KIA Mexico indicated that it will replace the crankcase, oil and filter of the faulty units at no cost.

Hyundai, for its part, promised to Profeco to inspect the fuse kit in the ABS circuit and to analyze the software in said module.