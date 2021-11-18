Princess Charlène of Monaco announced that she is retiring from public life while she manages to recover from her health problems

There is no doubt that health is always ahead first and foremost and the ideal is to recover the time necessary in order to return to any work activity with all possible spirits. Something similar happened to Carlina of Monaco, the current princess consort of that country, after it was announced this week that the Princess Charlene has retired from public life as she manages to regain her health.

Information on the temporary withdrawal of the Princess of Monaco was revealed by House Grimaldi by means of a statement in which they commented on more details about his state of health.

“Their Serene Highnesses have decided that a period of calm and rest necessary to guarantee the best recovery of the health of Princess Charlène begins. Considering that she has struggled with her health problems in recent months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the next several weeks, giving her time to recover from a state of profound natural fatigue. ” Grimaldi House of Monaco

Likewise, the same statement highlighted the following: “As soon as she recovers, the Princess hopes to once again carry out her duties alongside the Prince and spend time with the monks.“. Notably, Princess Charlène’s health problems began to emerge when she was visiting her native country, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, for about six months.

Later, last Monday November 8 Carlina of Monaco was able to return to her palace but he was already totally unstable, as it is said that during his stay in Zimbabwe suffered a mild infection in his ears, as well as in his nose and throat, some setbacks that forced her to stay in African lands and running out of opportunities to return to Monaco.

Before Princess Charlène was diagnosed for her health problems, both she and Prince Albert II were going to attend. to the National Day in Monaco, which is celebrated this coming Friday, November 19. However, the statement shared by the Grimaldi House confirmed once and for all that Carlina from Monaco unfortunately will not attend the celebration.

