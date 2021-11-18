price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The Motorola Moto g200 5G is official. It comes six months after the Moto g100 like the flagship True from Motorola, and the first powered by the Snapdragon 888+. As if that were not enough, it also marks the leap from the mid-range series to the segment premium.

The rumors turned out to be true. The moto g200 brings the legendary moto g family to the range premium, after the Moto g100 took it to the high end. Therefore, the Moto g200 boasts technical characteristics worthy of competing with the largest on the market.

Motorola Moto g200 5G, technical characteristics

Moto G200 5G Screen 6.8-inch Max Vision IPS LCD FullHD + resolution 144 Hz refresh rate HDR10 + Chipset Qualcomm Snapdagon 888+ RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 GB UFS 3.1 OS Android 11 with My UX layer Rear cameras Triple: 108 megapixels f / 1.9 main 13 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle / macro 2 megapixels for depth Frontal camera 16 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge Others 5G connectivity Side fingerprint sensor Ready For platform for use as a PC Splash resistance Dolby Atmos sound Snapdragon sound Wi-Fi 6E Price From 450 euros

The most powerful Moto g yet





The Moto g200 5G is a statement of power: It is the first Motorola smartphone to integrate the new Snapdragon 888+, Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset to date. And it also accompanies this power with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with Android 11 as the factory operating system.

This set of hardware is the main aspect of the Moto g200 and they position it as the most powerful smartphone in the entire Motorola catalog, even above the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the current flagship.

However, the highlights of the Moto g200 are limited only to power, while in areas such as screen and camera already seen technical characteristics are integrated, but no less interesting for that.





The screen of the Moto g200 is IPS LCD 6.8-inch with FullHD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, the largest in Mexico so far, and with HDR10 + support. In a matter of cameras, the main sensor is 108 megapixels (the same as that of the Motorola Edge family), capable of combining 9 pixels in 1 to achieve photos with better light capture, 8K video recording, and 960 slow motion. fps. It is accompanied by a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle / macro sensor, and a third 2 megapixel sensor dedicated to depth capture. Finally, the front camera is 16 megapixels.

5G connectivity, side fingerprint sensor, splash resistant design, Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound, and Wi-Fi 6E are the last details that complement the characteristics of the Moto g200.





It is worth mentioning that Motorola also places a lot of emphasis on the Moto g200 integrating Ready For software for a computer-like experience, to exploit the full power of the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, also similar to what was done with the Moto. g100 and the Motorola Edge.

Motorola Moto g200 5G, availability and price

The new Moto g200 5G will arrive first in Europe with a official price of 450 euros, equivalent according to the current exchange rate to approximately 10,600 pesos. The most important thing is that Motorola confirms the arrival of the Moto g200 to Mexico soon, but we will have to wait a little longer for the exact details of date and price.