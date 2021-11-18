price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Along with the new Moto g200 5G, the most powerful member of the series so far, Motorola introduced not one, not two, but four new Moto gs: Moto g71 5G, Moto g51 5G, Moto g41 and Moto g31. In this way, the company completely renews its legendary mid-range family with a total of five smartphones in a single presentation.
The four new Moto gs are focused on the mid-range, with several similarities to each other, but also with some key aspects that make them unique and for different types of users.
Motorola Moto g71 5G, Moto g51 5G, Moto g41 and Moto g31, technical characteristics
Moto g71 5g
Moto g51 5G
Moto g41
Moto G31
Screen
6.4-inch Max Vision OLED
FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen hole
6.8-inch Max Vision LCD
FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
Screen hole
6.4-inch Max Vision OLED
FullHD + resolution, 1400 x 1080 pixels
Screen hole
6.4-inch Max Vision OLED
FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen hole
Chipset
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro
MediaTek Helio G85
MediaTek Helio G85
RAM
6 GB
4GB
4/6 GB
4GB
Storage
128 GB
128GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
128GB, expandable up to 1TB with microSD
64/128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB with microSD
OS
Android 11
Android 11
Android 11
Android 11
Rear cameras
Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, Quad-Pixel, phase detection autofocus (PDAF)
8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep
2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro
Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main
8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep
2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro
Triple: 48 megapixels f / 1.7, Quad-Pixel, optical stabilization (OIS)
8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep
2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro
Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8, Quad-Pixel, phase detection autofocus (PDAF)
8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep
2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro
Frontal camera
16 megapixels f / 2.2
13 megapixels f / 2.2
13 megapixels f / 2.2
13 megapixels f / 2.2
Battery
5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charging via USB Type-C
5,000 mAh with 15W charge via USB Type-C
5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charging over USB Type-C
5,000 mAh with 10W charging over USB Type-C
Others
5G connectivity
Side fingerprint sensor
3.5 mm audio jack
Dolby Atmos sound
Bluetooth 5.0
Water repellent design
NFC
5G connectivity
Side fingerprint sensor
3.5 mm audio jack
Dolby Atmos sound, aptX-HD, aptX adaptive
Bluetooth 5.1
Notification LED
Splash protection IP52
NFC
Side fingerprint sensor
3.5 mm audio jack
Dolby Atmos sound
Bluetooth 5.0
Water repellent design
Side fingerprint sensor
3.5 mm audio jack
Dolby Atmos sound
Bluetooth 5.0
Water repellent design
Price
From 300 euros
From 230 euros
From 250 euros
From 200 euros
Smartphones for all types of users
All four Moto gs have screens with FullHD + resolution, the Moto g71, Moto g41 and Moto g31 with 6.4-inch OLED panels. The Moto g51 differs because it has a 6.8-inch LCD panel, but in return it is the only one that integrates a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz.
In terms of power, the Moto g71 and Moto g51 have Qualcomm hearts, Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480 Pro respectively, with 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the Moto g41 and Moto g31 are powered by the same chipset, the MediaTek Helio G85. The Moto g71 has 6 GB of RAM, the Moto g41 has options of 4 and 6 GB of RAM, and finally the Moto g51 and Moto g31 are left with a single version of 4 GB of RAM. The four models have 128 GB of storage, the Moto g31 with a 64 GB variant, and the three smaller ones with expansion via microSD. The four new Moto gs run from the factory with Android 11.
Speaking of cameras, all four Moto g71, g51, g41 and g31 have triple arrangements: main sensor of 50 megapixels in the g71, g51 and g31, and 48 megapixels in the g41, curiously this last model is the only one that integrates optical stabilization (OIS). The other two sensors are in all models 8 megapixels ultra wide angle and for depth, and 2 megapixels macro.
Moving on to batteries, all new Moto gs have 5,000 mAh capacity, with differences in charging speeds: Moto g71 and Moto g41 with 30W TurboPower charge, Moto g51 with 15W charge, and Moto g31 with 10W charge. All four per USB Type-C port.
Finally, the Moto g71, Moto g51, Moto g41 and Moto g31 have a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, and Dolby Atmos sound. In this section, the Moto g51 is better equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 (compared to 5.0 of the other three), support for aptX HD and aptX adaptive sound, notification LEDs and IP52 water resistance certification.
New Moto g71, Moto g51, Moto g41 and Moto g31, availability and price
The new Moto g family will arrive first in Europe and later in other markets around the world. Like his older brother, The four new Moto g71, g51, g41 and g31 confirm their arrival in Mexico later. For now, only their prices have been confirmed for the Old Continent:
- Moto g71 5G: from 300 euros, around 7,030 pesos
- Moto g51 5G: from 230 euros, around 5,385 pesos
- Moto g41: from 250 euros, around 5,855 pesos
- Moto g31: from 200 euros, around 4,682 pesos