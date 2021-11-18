price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Along with the new Moto g200 5G, the most powerful member of the series so far, Motorola introduced not one, not two, but four new Moto gs: Moto g71 5G, Moto g51 5G, Moto g41 and Moto g31. In this way, the company completely renews its legendary mid-range family with a total of five smartphones in a single presentation.

The four new Moto gs are focused on the mid-range, with several similarities to each other, but also with some key aspects that make them unique and for different types of users.

Moto g71 5G

Motorola Moto g71 5G, Moto g51 5G, Moto g41 and Moto g31, technical characteristics

Moto g71 5g

Moto g51 5G

Moto g41

Moto G31

Screen

6.4-inch Max Vision OLED

FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen hole

6.8-inch Max Vision LCD

FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate

Screen hole

6.4-inch Max Vision OLED

FullHD + resolution, 1400 x 1080 pixels

Screen hole

6.4-inch Max Vision OLED

FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen hole

Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro

MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85

RAM

6 GB

4GB

4/6 GB

4GB

Storage

128 GB

128GB, expandable up to 512GB with microSD

128GB, expandable up to 1TB with microSD

64/128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB with microSD

OS

Android 11

Android 11

Android 11

Android 11

Rear cameras

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, Quad-Pixel, phase detection autofocus (PDAF)

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep

2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep

2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

Triple: 48 megapixels f / 1.7, Quad-Pixel, optical stabilization (OIS)

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep

2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8, Quad-Pixel, phase detection autofocus (PDAF)

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 118 °, deep

2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

Frontal camera

16 megapixels f / 2.2

13 megapixels f / 2.2

13 megapixels f / 2.2

13 megapixels f / 2.2

Battery

5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charging via USB Type-C

5,000 mAh with 15W charge via USB Type-C

5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charging over USB Type-C

5,000 mAh with 10W charging over USB Type-C

Others

5G connectivity

Side fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack

Dolby Atmos sound

Bluetooth 5.0

Water repellent design

NFC

5G connectivity

Side fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack

Dolby Atmos sound, aptX-HD, aptX adaptive

Bluetooth 5.1

Notification LED

Splash protection IP52

NFC

Side fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack

Dolby Atmos sound

Bluetooth 5.0

Water repellent design

Side fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack

Dolby Atmos sound

Bluetooth 5.0

Water repellent design

Price

From 300 euros

From 230 euros

From 250 euros

From 200 euros

Smartphones for all types of users

All four Moto gs have screens with FullHD + resolution, the Moto g71, Moto g41 and Moto g31 with 6.4-inch OLED panels. The Moto g51 differs because it has a 6.8-inch LCD panel, but in return it is the only one that integrates a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In terms of power, the Moto g71 and Moto g51 have Qualcomm hearts, Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480 Pro respectively, with 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the Moto g41 and Moto g31 are powered by the same chipset, the MediaTek Helio G85. The Moto g71 has 6 GB of RAM, the Moto g41 has options of 4 and 6 GB of RAM, and finally the Moto g51 and Moto g31 are left with a single version of 4 GB of RAM. The four models have 128 GB of storage, the Moto g31 with a 64 GB variant, and the three smaller ones with expansion via microSD. The four new Moto gs run from the factory with Android 11.

Speaking of cameras, all four Moto g71, g51, g41 and g31 have triple arrangements: main sensor of 50 megapixels in the g71, g51 and g31, and 48 megapixels in the g41, curiously this last model is the only one that integrates optical stabilization (OIS). The other two sensors are in all models 8 megapixels ultra wide angle and for depth, and 2 megapixels macro.

Moving on to batteries, all new Moto gs have 5,000 mAh capacity, with differences in charging speeds: Moto g71 and Moto g41 with 30W TurboPower charge, Moto g51 with 15W charge, and Moto g31 with 10W charge. All four per USB Type-C port.

Finally, the Moto g71, Moto g51, Moto g41 and Moto g31 have a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm audio jack, and Dolby Atmos sound. In this section, the Moto g51 is better equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 (compared to 5.0 of the other three), support for aptX HD and aptX adaptive sound, notification LEDs and IP52 water resistance certification.

New Moto g71, Moto g51, Moto g41 and Moto g31, availability and price

The new Moto g family will arrive first in Europe and later in other markets around the world. Like his older brother, The four new Moto g71, g51, g41 and g31 confirm their arrival in Mexico later. For now, only their prices have been confirmed for the Old Continent:

  • Moto g71 5G: from 300 euros, around 7,030 pesos
  • Moto g51 5G: from 230 euros, around 5,385 pesos
  • Moto g41: from 250 euros, around 5,855 pesos
  • Moto g31: from 200 euros, around 4,682 pesos

