Premier League president Gary Hoffman resigns over Newcastle purchase

Hoffman did not take into account the opinion of the clubs when giving the green light to the purchase and they found out by email or through the media.

The president of the Premier League, Gary Hoffman, will resign at the end of January due to the rejection by the clubs for not having been properly consulted about the purchase of Newcatle United by a Saudi fund.

Hoffman, who had been in office for 18 months, He will step down after clubs voted last week on whether or not he should continue, with more than half favoring his departure.

This is because Hoffman did not take into account the opinion of the clubs when giving the green light to the purchase of Newcastle, since they learned of the operation by email and once the news had already been published in the press.

“It has been a privilege to be in charge of the Premier League in the last two seasons, when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever. Now I have decided that it is the right time for him to step aside.”, said Hoffman it’s a statement.

During his tenure, Hoffman has had to live with the covid pandemic, the creation of the European Super League and the ‘Big Picture’ Project of the Premier, which aims to give more power to the great teams of the competition in exchange for helping the lower divisions.

With Hoffman I was already looking for a new president, Richard Masters, executive president of the competition and visible face of the league, continues to have the confidence of the clubs.