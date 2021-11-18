Pokémon GO x Ed Sheeran: Artist Confirms Special Collaboration

Edward Christopher SheeranBritish musician and singer known as Ed Sheeran, has announced a deal with Pokémon GO that will be released in the near future. As confirmed by himself through his personal account on the social network Twitter —after reciprocated by Niantic’s own app—, the artist will collaborate with the massive video game for iOS and Android devices.

It is unknown at this point what is brewing between the American company and the singer, winner of several Grammy Awards and numerous international recognitions.

It may interest you:

During this 25th anniversary, The Pokémon Company has published a musical disc called Pokémon 25: The Album, with original songs created by world-renowned artists such as J Balvin, Jax Jones, Post Malone or Katy Perry, among many others; in a total of 15 themes with a backbone: Pokémon. So far no more details have emerged, nor if what Ed Sheeran is preparing is a song. In any case, the agreement is official and will be detailed shortly.

Pokémon celebrates its 20th anniversary in a big way

In addition to a new expansion of commemorative cards for these 25 years, video games are the main protagonists of this very special year for the brand. Starting with New Pokémon Snap, available for Nintendo Switch since last April, next November 19, players of the hybrid console will receive Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl.

On the other hand, on January 28, 2022, the series will experience a new playable and creative approach with Game Freak at the helm with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The anniversary will end on February 27, when it is expected that there will be news in the form of announcements, as every year, as that is the date of Pokémon’s birthday.

Source | Pokemon go