PlayStation boss criticizes Activision’s response to allegations against Bobby Kotick

The Wall Street Journal, one of the most important media worldwide, published a report in which it revealed that Bobby Kotick, current CEO of Activision Blizzard, ignored cases of harassment within the company. The company issued a statement denying these accusations, a fact that disappointed PlayStation.

According to a report by BloombergJim Ryan, current head of PlayStation, sent an email to members of his company assuring that he was surprised and disappointed to hear that Activision “has not done enough to fix a deep culture of discrimination and harassment.”

In the email, Ryan noted that after the publication of the article by The Wall Street Journal contacted Activision Blizzard to express concern about the situation. Especially because they consider that your last statement was appropriate in this situation.

“We contacted Activision immediately after the article was published to express our deep concern and ask how they plan to deal with the allegations made in the article. We do not believe that their response communications are adequate to deal with this situation, ”he explained.

It remains to be seen if PlayStation’s annoyance and concern over the situation goes beyond this email. Let’s remember that PlayStation and Activision have a very close relationship, so it will be necessary to see if Ryan and his team exert more pressure to bring about a profound change at Activision Blizzard.

