Photos of Tom Cruise in a biplane on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

It should be remembered that Tom Cruise has done many of the action scenes in his films, a decision that has led him to parachute, fall into a train or land on a plane.

Now, for what will be the eighth movie of ‘Mission Impossible’, Tom Cruise will be seen in the air in an aircraft that was part of World War II, as detailed by Guacamouly.

(See also: Photo of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s adopted daughter, who is already 28 years old)

“Specifically, the interpreter has been flying in a 1943 Model 75 Boeing-Stearman. So he learned thanks to the training of a former member of the German air forces named Klaus Plasa,” the entertainment portal details.

These are the photos of Tom Cruise in a biplane during the filming of scenes of ‘Mission Impossible 8’, in Duxford, England.

Grosby Group / Guacamouly.com @guacamouly

Tom Cruise on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 8’, where he will get on a biplane.

Read also













The seventh ‘Mission Impossible’ film is already in post-production, while the eighth is in the filming stage.

For the one he’s currently recording, Tom Cruise shares credits with names like Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Cary Elwes, for example.