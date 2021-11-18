Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, thus calls for the preservation of video games – Nintenderos

We bring back a message that has been published recently and comes from one of the most important members of the video game industry. This time we are talking about Phil Spencer, head of Xbox at Microsoft.

Apparently, he has recently ruled on the preservation of video games within the industry, in relation to the importance he believes emulation will have in the future. He now calls for ‘the support of the entire industry to preserve the history of video games and allow players to play and access the games they want.

This is his comment:

My hope (and I think I have to present it that way from now on) is that as an industry we would work on a legal emulation that would allow modern hardware to run any older compatible titles (within reason) that would allow someone play any game. I think in the end, if we were to say, ‘Hey, anyone should be able to buy any game, or own any game and keep playing,’ that seems like a great guide for us as an industry.

This has been shared after Xbox received 76 backward compatible games after overcoming some obstacles:

While we continue to focus on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog of the past due to legal, technical and licensing restrictions.

This is something that can be applied to the current situation with Nintendo Switch Online and its classic games, a very controversial topic in recent months due to the release of its Expansion Pack. What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Via. Source.