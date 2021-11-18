Pfizer awards Academic Excellence in medicine to Mexican students

For their outstanding performance during the medical career, this year 83 students from all over the Mexican Republic were recognized with the distinction of Academic Excellence, offered by the Pfizer Scientific Institute (ICP) in collaboration with the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (AMFEM).

Responsibly promote academic excellence

In an interview for MILENIO, Dr. Yéssika Moreno, Medical Director of Pfizer Mexico, highlights the importance of this type of recognition. For the promotion of new generations of doctors.

“Today we have a clear example of when health is not in optimal condition. The impact worldwide is enormous, not only in health matters, but also in economic, political and social matters ”.

Hence the involvement of Pfizer and the Pfizer Scientific Institute to responsibly promote academic excellence in such an important field as medicine. But, he says, it also implies recognition of the efforts of the institutions, families and support entities that these students have around them.

Future doctors must have respect for human life

He points out that, in addition to academic excellence, these future doctors must have respect for human life. In addition to empathy for patients, crucial values ​​that are promoted at Pfizer.

This reflection is also shared by Dr. Verónica Nateras, who is currently in charge of the Pfizer Scientific Institute. Which adds that “honesty and integrity are also values ​​that must be promoted. This, in the new generations of doctors to be able to speak to patients with transparency and help them to always look for the best health solutions available ”.

Pfizer promotes innovation and scientific curiosity

Yéssika Moreno points out that Pfizer promotes innovation and scientific curiosity to promote research in the country. Since these students “will be responsible for bringing innovations in health. To generate research projects that attack future crises worldwide. And of course, they will be responsible for managing the well-being of the 125 million Mexicans ”.

Likewise, it highlights that it is working jointly with the AMFEM to form a network with previous and new generations of students to demonstrate what is the role that doctors have in the pharmaceutical industry and how they can develop their career within this field with its characteristics of excellence having been part of this recognition.

The work of the Pfizer Scientific Institute According to Yéssika Moreno, the Pfizer Scientific Institute. Which is 15 years old, seeks to focus on the development of medicine. As well as in research, continuing medical education and professional specialization in the field of medicine, for which it carries out various actions:

Dissemination of local research. Generation of research funds to support promising projects that benefit Mexican society. Scholarships for short stays in foreign hospitals for internships and training. Scientific journalism workshops for reporters, carried out in conjunction with the Global Institute of Communication and Public Expression and the UNAM Faculty of Medicine. Web portal with access to specialized and top-level medical information for medical students, among others.

An initiative to promote continuing medical education

For her part, Dr. Verónica Nateras emphasizes that the Pfizer Scientific Institute (ICP for its acronym). It emerged several years ago at Pfizer Mexico as an initiative to promote continuing medical education and research. As well as to generate strategic alliances with academia, the government and health institutions and contribute to improving the health outcomes of patients.

Also, in conjunction with the AMFEM, the ICP has facilitated the identification of student promises within medicine to promote these new talents. It highlights that during these years it has been “achieved to have a more solid network of academic support for the new generations. As well as encouraging scientific or research projects. In such a way that the ICP reaffirms its commitment to education, to continuing medical training and to the development of research in Mexico ”.

