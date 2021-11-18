Peng Shuai: concern for the Chinese tennis player who denounced having been “forced” by a senior Beijing official

Hasan Sheikh
  BBC News World

Peng Shuai in an Australian Open match.

Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since she accused a senior Chinese official.

The whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai is a mystery.

Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, has not been seen in public since she accused a senior Chinese official of sexual assault.

The executive director of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has questioned an email published on Wednesday by Chinese state media attributed to Peng.

Steve Simon said in a statement that he had “hard to believe” that the email was written by or on behalf of Peng.

