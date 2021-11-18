Paul Walker’s daughter reveals she suffered a tumor

Meadow Walker became a figure of interest to the press the moment her father, Paul Walker, died unexpectedly in a car accident. On November 30, eight years have passed since that event and her little daughter has become a strong woman who has just gotten married. However, life has given him hard times beyond the death of his father as a brain tumor that he suffered two years ago.

The young woman has revealed that she suffered from this disease by surprise, through her social networks. Meadow Walker, who a few days ago went down the aisle to marry Louis Thornton-Allan in a beautiful ceremony where Vin Diesel took over from his friend Paul and became the best man of the bride.

Since the artist died in a car crash, the protagonist of Fast & furious he has always been there for her, acting as a father and accompanying her in each of her steps. Throughout her life, the young woman has experienced very good moments and others that have not been so good, as she has just announced.

Meadow Walker made known to her fans the news that two years ago she overcame a tumor and did so by publishing a photograph in which she can be seen with a hospital cap that collects her hair and some reference markers on her forehead and on the temple.





“Today 2 years ago. I have come a long way. Goodbye tumor. Blessed and grateful, “Meadow wrote under the photo. The media quickly echoed this and consulted with specialists who could decipher what had happened to him as a result of the appearance he looks in the published photograph.

TooFab spoke with Johns Hopkins, an expert in the field, who explained that these small stickers are used to make an MRI or CT scan and thus make a “three-dimensional map” of the head. Thanks to this, surgeons can have a few points of reference when practicing brain surgery.





Meadow Walker has not gone into details but fortunately the 22-year-old girl overcame that trance and today she is fine. Many people have reacted to his post, including Vin Diesel who added an emoji of hands in prayer position.