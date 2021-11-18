Pati Chapoy collaborates with El Escorpión Dorado and denies gossip

Since before becoming a God of the internet as he calls himself in the character of the Golden Scorpion, Álex Montiel (real name of the youtuber behind the mask) began his career in the world of entertainment, working for one of the most popular women recognized of entertainment programs, Paty Chapoy.

It was at TV Azteca that he had his first contact with the artists of the medium of the show and where he would learn some of the techniques to empathize with the people he interviewed. In this way, he was able to perfect them when his This Is Combo channel grew to an impressive level, in such a way that he was able to chat with Scarlettt Johanson, Tom Holland, Will Smith, Sofía Vergara, Angelina Jolie, among others.

Recently, the content creator seems to have returned to his origins and decided to pay a surprise visit to some of the friends that he still keeps inside the television station, where he also visited his boss, Pati Chapoy, to meet with the much requested collaboration that his followers longed to see, since the two met again at the Elots Awards 2021.

Of course, in the midst of this entertaining talk, El Escorpión Dorado could not miss the opportunity to resolve if everything that is rumored about the power it has to fire anyone from TV Azteca is true.

“To make it clear to you, I am a reporter who has been working at Ventaneando for 26 years and 28, on Aztec television.” The journalist and host responded to the internet celebrity.

Likewise, he also explained the problems he had on occasion, when he was accused of using images with copyrights of the competition for his program. According to him, the law was on his side, since he has always taken care of that aspect in all the programs that he has been in charge of producing.

He also spoke about the way journalism has evolved and even toyed with the idea of ​​retiring soon. Likewise, he explained what things he has learned about spiritualism.