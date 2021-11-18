Partial lunar eclipse: this is the best time to see it from Mexico

(Photo: Institute of Astronomy UNAM)

In the early morning of this Friday November 19th will take place on partial lunar eclipse longest of the century.

That night, a part of the satellite will enter the darkest area of ​​the Earth’s shadow and will turn red. According to the Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE) will last six hours and two minutes and it will be able to be contemplated from all the corners of the Mexican Republic, whenever the meteorological conditions allow it.

In the center of the country the show will start at 00:02 in the morning Friday. At that time, the Moon will enter the darkness, which is the outer and brightest cone of the earth’s shadow.

“It turns out that The shadow of the Earth has two components, a component that is called the penumbra, which is the dimmest part, and another part that is darker, which is called the umbra. They are like two cones: an internal one that is the umbra, and an external one that is the penumbra ”, explained Raúl Mújica, astronomer of the INAOE and the National Night of the Stars Committee, in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

As it passes through the twilight, the satellite will darken slightly, but this change will be difficult to see with the naked eye.

Then at 01:19 in the morning it will start the most striking stage, known as phase partial. At that time, the Moon will enter the most opaque area of ​​the Earth’s shadow, called umbra. It will not completely submerge itself in this cone – if it did, we would be talking about a total eclipse. However, it will cover 97% of the diameter and then all that surface will be stained red.

That is the maximum point of the partial eclipse, and it will happen concretely at 03:03 hours. It will be the best time to contemplate the phenomenon because it will allow us to distinguish the crimson tones and the three-dimensionality of our satellite.

“When there is an event of these we must not miss it. One because we don’t need any attachments. The other is that to me in particular the total eclipses, this is going to be almost total, it is the moment that it seems to me that we can see the 3D of the moon. In other words, we can really see it as a sphere, rather than as a record, ”said Raúl Mújica.

Professional observation instruments are not required to follow the function, nor are glasses to protect the eyes. As always, it is recommended to contemplate the astronomical event from places with dark skies, away from light pollution of the big cities, and the meteorological conditions will be very important.

On May 26, during the last total lunar eclipse, luck played against us and the clouds hindered the observation in many states. However, this time it seems that we will have a more favorable scenario.

“It is, let’s say, in a better position in the sky, we are in a better time to have clear skies, at least here in Mexico. Each of these events must be taken advantage of. I always say that the worst enemy of astronomers is the clouds. You always have to be on the front lines for these observations, you have to try again and again ”, added the expert.

(Photo: Institute of Astronomy UNAM)

Phases of the eclipse, with hours from central Mexico:

It is important to remember that the eclipse will occur during the early morning of Friday, November 19, so there are very few hours left until it begins.

* 00:02 hours: The eclipse begins. The Moon enters the gloom of the Earth (penumbral phase).

* 01:19 hours: the moon begins to enter the umbra from the earth. The partial phase starts.

* 03:03 hours: midpoint of the partial eclipse. It is considered the maximum and the best moment to appreciate the event. 97% of the diameter of the Moon will be covered.

* 04:47 hours: the moon is fully situated outside the umbra from the earth. The partial phase ends.

* 06:04 hours: Moon comes out of the gloom from the earth.

Total duration of the event: six hours and two minutes. From 00:02 hours to 06:04 hours.

What will we see in heaven?

During the eclipse, the Moon will not disappear but it will change color, gradually turning red as it enters the umbra. This happens because Earth’s atmosphere it only lets in red light from the Sun, and blocks other colors, such as blues, greens, or yellows.

Thus, we could say that the shadow of our planet is mainly red because of this refraction effect. When projected on the Moon, it dyes it with warm ranges. However, this time another factor will influence the chroma. And it is that since last September 19, the volcano of La Palma, in Spain, has expelled particles that will modify the intensity of the red.

“Most likely it will be seen a little darker than eclipses. Generally when there is this type of volcanic activity or there are for example large fires, the tone of the moon changes. There are people who are dedicated to observing these eclipses, to measure the color. There is a kind of scale of red tones in lunar eclipses and it goes from, say, a dark red to a bright one, almost almost orange. So they say that when the atmosphere is cleaner, the red tone is brighter, more orange. And when there are these types of events it looks a little darker, throwing coffee “, explains Raúl Mújica.

“So there is that scale. This is expected, of course, because all those particles that are coming out of the volcano are going into the atmosphere and they are the ones that, let’s say, redden that light that comes from the Sun, scatters the light and then refracts and goes towards the Moon ”, added.

KEEP READING:

Partial lunar eclipse: everything you need to know to see it this November 19