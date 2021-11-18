Palliative care patients: “They need sedation”

Susana Plaza, coordinator of the Palliative Care Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

Between 20 percent and 50 percent of patients who they pass away under the care of health professionals from the Palliative Care Units in Spain precise palliative sedation, regardless of the place where the care takes place (hospital, home or other centers), as will be revealed in the meeting with the expert ‘Aging and Pluripathology: the palliative gaze. Difficulty in decision-making under prognostic uncertainty ‘, within the framework of the 42nd National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and the 37th Congress of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (Sogami).

In this session, key aspects in this area will be addressed, such as the limitation of therapeutic effort, as well as the need to carry out a advance care planning and to gradually adapt the measures to the presumed survival of the patient, as well as all the clinical, social or spiritual aspects to take into account when providing this type of care and the key role of the internist in this field as a specialist with an integral vision in the management of the fragile, complex and / or multi-pathological patient. Most of these sedations are performed in the Palliative Care Units of Acute Hospitals.

The session has the participation of Cristina Vicente Martin, of the Palliative Care Unit of the Internal Medicine Service of the Rey Juan Carlos de Móstoles Hospital (Madrid) and will be moderated by Susana plaza, Coordinator of the Palliative Care Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and Head of the Internal Medicine Section of the Severo Ochoa University Hospital in Leganés (Madrid) and Head of the Palliative Care Unit of said hospital.

When is palliative sedation usually used?

In Plaza’s words: “palliative care must be understood under a comprehensive care approach to the patient from the moment of diagnosis of a disease in which there is no possibility of cure and with a current, proactive and rehabilitative vision. The goal is toAchieve the highest possible well-being and quality of life for the patient and his family ”.

It is a care that includes tactive and complementary treatments of the treatment of the underlying disease and requires specific knowledge that includes pain control, symptom relief, specific care in different diseases, spiritual support, communication skills, social support, recreational activities or physical therapy. In many cases, according to Plaza, “Palliative sedation may be the final treatment for these diseases, when the symptoms that patients present are refractory to the treatments used and represent a great burden of suffering ”.

For his part, Vicente reiterates that “between 1 and 3 percent of patients with chronic diseases would be in an advanced state of the disease and clinical complexity.” In 2030, the annual number of deaths in the world is expected to increase from 58 to 74 million, due to causes related to organ failure and cognitive and physical fragility as responsible for most of this increase. “These diseases are known to cause a symptomatic burden and impoverishment of quality of life similar to that of end-stage cancer patients ”, sums up Vicente. However, “the extension of palliative care to these processes is hampered by prognostic uncertainty, being frequent, that they are treated with an obstinacy disproportionate to their real possibilities of improvement, relegating the relief of their symptoms and their suffering”. The clinical estimation of survival together with prognostic scales and the values ​​and wishes of the patients’ care are useful tools to know where we are and how to act.

Profile of the patient who can benefit the most from Palliative Care

Palliative Care was understood in its beginnings for the management of the end of life of cancer patients with a high symptomatic burden (pain, dyspnea, delirium, agony …), but “little by little it became evident that many patients with pathologies did not cancer patients also had a very limited life expectancy and also presented symptoms with a burden of suffering that were not given the same response in terms of their control as cancer patients ”, explains Plaza.

Therefore, Palliative Care programs began to be developed for non-cancer patients with Chronic Kidney Failure, Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or Neurological Degenerative Diseases (ALS, dementia), among many others. All these pathologies are routinely managed in the Internal Medicine Services and, especially in cases of advanced disease and at the end of life, “it is the full competence of the internist to have knowledge in this type of care,” says Plaza, who assures that palliative sedation would be applied as one more treatment in any of the pathologies mentioned above, when there is a refractory symptom (which cannot be adequately controlled despite therapeutic efforts) with conventional treatments.

The SEMI, together with the Portuguese Society of Internal Medicine (SPMI), has promoted and elaborated a “Consensus Guide of good practices in end-of-life care “ with the participation of 150 experts and 37 recommendations in seven key fields. Among many aspects, it includes: guidelines for action in the last days of the patient’s life and on support in the family’s grieving process

Covid-19 Pandemic and Palliative Care

Also during the session, it will be recalled that during the pandemic, especially in the first wave, health care practically turned to the care of infected patients. The Health Centers were closed and more than 90 percent of the hospitals were dedicated to Covid. “The rest of the patients were missing, including patients with palliative needs ”, in relation to the turning point that occurred in the care of these patients.

In summary, “palliative care must be configured as an active treatment from the diagnosis of an incurable disease and applied to the patient to cover their clinical, social or spiritual needs and guarantee a good quality of life and end of life”.